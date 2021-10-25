orbital-reef:-blue-origin-announces-construction-of-its-commercial-space-station

This Thursday (25) to Blue Origin has announced its latest plan to build its own space station, called Orbital Reef, which will start operating until the second half of this decade. According to Jeff Bezos’ company, the future orbital unit will function as a place for research, but also for industrial and commercial customers.

With the retirement of the International Space Station (ISS) approaching, many companies are already presenting projects of orbital stations that replace or continue the more than 25 years of human presence in downtown Earth’s orbit. For the Orbital Reef project, Blue Origin will partner with Sierra Space, a subsidiary of Sierra Nevada Corp., as well as names such as Boeing, Redwire Space, Genesis Engineering Solutions and Arizona State University.

Orbital Reef will have almost the same size of the ISS, but housing up to people simultaneously and with areas for leisure and conducting science, according to Blue Origin. The company also said that the orbital unit will be a mixed business environment, with the necessary structure to receive the widest variety of people and customers who want to use the facilities. No information on how each of the partners will act has been disclosed, nor how much will be invested by each in the project.

But it has already been revealed that, in addition to Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, Sierra Space is also expected to use its Dream Chaser spacecraft to transport people and cargo to Orbital Reef. It’s worth remembering that Starliner hasn’t gone through any manned flight test yet and Dream Chaser hasn’t taken off for the first time. Blue Origin intends to launch the parts of the orbital unit with its powerful New Glenn rocket, but does not rule out launching part of them through commercial companies.

2028

Earlier this year, NASA announced the Commercial Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Development program with the goal of providing capital to spaceflight companies to drive the development of private stations in low Earth orbit. For now, the ISS has its operation guaranteed until 2021, but the US agency has plans to extend its lifespan until 2028 — the point is that, sooner or later, she will inevitably retire. According to Blue Origin, the agency intends to be an “anchor tenant” for Orbital Reef.

Meanwhile, Blue Origin is working on the New Shepard system, with a suborbital rocket designed to carry paying to the space frontier. So far, the ship has taken eight people off Earth, including Jeff Bezos himself on the first voyage. The company also planned to develop Blue Moon, a lunar module for transporting payloads and people, with NASA support, but a conflict with SpaceX caused Blue Origin to lose the contract.

