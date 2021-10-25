best-dell-laptop-to-buy-in-2021

In this article, we have separated laptops Dell in different categories: best Dell notebook for everyday use (excluding gamer models), best Dell notebook for students, best Dell notebook for home office, best cost-effective notebook and best affordable Dell notebook .

Best Dell Notebook

Best Dell notebook option you can find in Brazil is the XPS 14 (2019). The XPS line has always been Dell’s most robust, being characterized by devices that not only feature bold hardware configurations, but also premium design. This placement has not changed in 2021, so this series of devices is still the most glamorous of the manufacturer.

The new Dell XPS notebooks from inches are equipped with the best Intel Core series processor th generation for ultra-thin laptops: the Intel Core i7-1035G7. This CPU from Intel has the latest technologies in terms of processing and graphics, so that the user can work with heavy activities and even enjoy some games.

Equipped with 4 cores that run up to 8 threads simultaneously, this chip from Intel leverages clocks of up to 4.8 GHz to provide additional performance in extreme situations. In practice, this means that the user can edit videos, work with architectural or engineering software and use advanced multitasking without having any inconveniences. A configuration of GB of LPDDR4X RAM memory with a frequency of 4.100 MHz , enough for Adobe suite software or even video editors like DaVinci Resolve. High performance memory is still an essential feature for the graphics chip, which certainly benefits from the high clocks. Speaking of which, the graphics card here is Intel Iris Xe, coming up integrated into the processor. The installed version has 53 execution units, being the most powerful in Intel’s current lineup. With such a combination, you can enjoy modern games like Dead by Daylight set with high graphic quality. Image: Ivo/Canaltech

The Dell XPS has a 1TB SSD that works with PCI-Express NVMe technology. The installed component achieves high read and write rates, which guarantees absurd performance in any situation. This device also features Thunderbolt 4 ports and WiFi 6 compatibility. Another highlight is the battery that can last longer hours for streaming movies.

The Dell XPS has a 1TB SSD that works with PCI-Express NVMe technology. The installed component achieves high read and write rates, which guarantees absurd performance in any situation. This device also features Thunderbolt 4 ports and WiFi 6 compatibility. Another highlight is the battery that can last longer hours for streaming movies.

Click here to read our Dell XPS review 10 Finally, it is worth pointing out that there are two screen options: Full HD or UHD+ with touchscreen. Both have excellent color and brightness setting that achieves 350 nits. The inconveniences in this model are due to the CPU that can get a little hot and the low quality webcam. Best Dell Notebook to Study If your focus is on a study machine, the Dell Inspiron line is likely to have an appropriate configuration for your needs. Considering that this series is divided into subcategories for different purposes, we believe the Inspiron line 2021 may be the most suitable for those who need a robust machine, but with an affordable value. Currently, the Inspiron line 2020 has machines with 8th generation Intel Core chips, from 14th generation it's from 11th generation (especially the Inspirons 3501). Our main recommendation is to focus on newer models, either from 14ª or th generation, as these processors are already more powerful and economical, as well as graphic support improved. Image: Ivo/Canaltech Obviously, the optimal configuration depends on the type of software you intend to run, so there are variants better suited to demanding tasks. Therefore, our suggestion is that you already opt for computers with Intel Core i5 processor, or with Intel Core i5-1165G7 (if you find available models) or the Intel Core i5-666G1. An important thing to note is the rest of the configuration, as there are Dell Inspiron models 3501 with 4GB or 8GB of RAM memory. In theory, for basic studies, a machine with 4 GB may be enough, however, thinking about the long term, an additional RAM memory may make sense for any needs (after all, you will not always work with the same activities). On the graphics side, Dell Inspiron notebooks with Intel Core i5-1024G1 are generally only available with Intel UHD Graphics graphics chip, which is a sensible choice for graphics purposes. studies. Dell Inspiron laptops 3501 with Intel Core i5-1165G7 can be found with GeForce MX graphics card330 with 2 GB of memory or with Intel Iris Xe. Image: Ivo/Canaltech It is important to pay attention to the fact that Inspiron computers with the Intel Core combination of 11th generation and GeForce graphics card are not always interesting in question price, since the values ​​are practically the same as those of the Intel Inspiron line 13 5301, which already bring improved screen design, as well as hardware and screen.

By the way, in the question of the display, the Dell Inspiron 10 3000 is a computer focused on more basic activities, so it has a screen with HD resolution. Thus, it is not the most recommended for those who need to work with graphics applications or, at least, it is worth the warning that an external monitor may be needed to obtain a better experience. Read our Dell review here Inspiron 11 3501

Attention: if your focus in studies is for In extremely basic situations, our suggestion is to continue reading the article to check the suggestion of a Dell notebook with a more affordable price, since the brand's cheapest computers are perfect for everyday activities such as using the Office suite and browsing the web.

Best Dell Notebook for the home-office (or work) In recent years, Home-Office activities have gained prominence, which unavoidable It took many people by surprise for not having machines suitable for the activities previously performed in person. Of course there is a wide range of activities that can be performed on simple computers, but many activities may require better prepared laptops. Image: Disclosure/Dell Our recommendation for users who need to work at home and strive for high performance are notebooks from the Dell Inspiron line 11. Even the most basic models in this series already have a very robust configuration that handles heavy multitasking, besides the expansion options are convenient for those who develop specific tasks. The Dell Inspiron 5402 with Intel Core i5 processor-1165G7 and 8GB of RAM memory is a notebook that already supplies the needs of workers who usually use the Office suite and want a fast and quality machine. With the screen of 13 inch WVA type with Full HD resolution, the user has a comfortable and versatile experience with the presence of the numeric keypad. This series entry model comes with Intel Iris Xe graphics chip, but different from Intel Core i7 CPU, the video component on Intel Core i5 -1005G7 has a video card with 80 execution units. Translating into good Portuguese: you have good support for image editing applications, excellent performance for movies, but some limitations in modern games, which run with basic graphics standards. Image: Disclosure/Dell In storage, the Dell Inspiron 5000 he comes with SSD of 97 GB, but there are versions with more space and even more RAM, but nothing prevents you from buying the simplest model and upgrading it later. memory and SSD. Focused on the home or business environment, this isn't exactly Dell's most compact or lightest notebook, so its weight above 1.7 kg can be an inconvenience.

Detail: If your business needs a more robust machine, there are Dell Inspiron configurations 13 483006 with the GeForce MX graphics card350 with 2 GB of memory Dedicated GDDR5. This configuration costs a little more than recommended for students, but it can be a good one for those studying graphic design or architecture.

In the case of RAM and SSD, even the simplest models can be upgraded. As for the GeForce graphics card, if you really need more performance, our suggestion is to opt for the Dell Inspiron 5402 that already has GeForce MX500, a more powerful version that is more suitable for graphical and games with similar price. Buy the Dell Inspiron here 7505 with GeForce card for a reduced price Are you interested? See the promotion we have separated: Click here to buy the Dell Inspiron on offer

If you need even more portable equipment, Dell still has the Dell Inspiron 10 5000, which is also a cost-effective device. It is a model with powerful hardware that weighs only 1.1 kg.

Check out our Dell Inspiron review 5301

Click here to buy the Dell Inspiron 10 on offer



Best cheap Dell notebook Often, the idea is not to have a top of the range equipment line, but just update the notebook for improved performance with the latest apps. If this is the case for you or if you just don't want to spend a lot on a new laptop, there are some Dell products that might be of interest to you. The Dell Inspiron Line 11 3000 is one of the most comprehensive in terms of varied configurations, with options ranging from the Intel Core i7 (which costs a lot expensive) to Intel Pentium (which is very affordable). Also, this is one of the few lines that have more basic sets, with less memory and reduced storage. 521726 Image: Ivo/Canaltech So, if your focus is economy, our suggestion is Dell Inspiron 3000 with Intel Pentium Gold processor 3501. You're likely to get the impression that an Intel Core i3 is a more logical choice (and in many cases it really is), but Dell's current series only has an option with the Intel Core i3-500G1, which isn't much more powerful. Actually, looking at the official specs, these two CPUs share a lot of features. Both are 2-core models that can run up to 4 threads and have 4 MB of cache memory. However, Intel Pentium Gold 5402 has two advantages: clock up to 3.5 GHz (97 Additional MHz) and more powerful and modern GPU. The secret is that this Pentium model was released on 3000 and shares trends from th generation Intel, while the Intel Core of th generation is in 2019 and therefore has more modest specifications. In practice, both can perform similarly, but notebooks with Pentium appear with more affordable prices. Image: Ivo/ Canaltech The Dell Inspiron 3000 which we suggest as an economical option is equipped with 4 GB of memory DDR4 RAM of 2.1005 MHz (there is an upgrade option, it is possible to install up to 11 GB at a future time) and SSD of 200 GB PCIe with NVMe technology. It's worth paying attention, as there are variations with Linux and Windows, as well as some that already bring the Office package.

Click here to purchase the Dell Inspiron 5301 with Intel Pentium on sale!