glow-in-the-dark-plants-could-replace-ordinary-light-bulbs-in-the-future

Researchers at MIT, USA, created brilliant plants using nanoparticles that store and release light gradually, which can be recharged several times. The process is similar to that used on those plastic stars normally glued to the ceiling of the room, which glow in the dark after being exposed to a light source.

After ten seconds of constant charging, the plants emit an intense glow for several minutes, reaching a photoemission of up to 4.8 × 27 photons per second — a conventional 660 watt lamp, for example, emits approximately 3 ,22 × 1013 photons per second.

“We wanted to create a light-emitting plant with particles that would absorb the light, store part of it and release this glow gradually . By achieving this, we have taken a big step towards plant-based lighting,” explains Chemical Engineering professor Michael Strano, co-author of the study.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Bright Garden During laboratory tests, scientists used several different plants, including basil, tobacco, and colocasia gigantea, better known as the elephant’s ear. To give them all shine, the researchers used strontium aluminate nanoparticles. Luminescence test performed on several plants ( Image: Reproduction/MIT) These nanoparticles work like a capacitor, which is the part of an electrical circuit that stores electricity to release it gradually, as needed by the system. In the case of plants, these capacitors are used to conserve the light emitted in the form of photons. “These materials can absorb visible or ultraviolet light and then release it slowly as a phosphorescent glow. Before incorporating them into plants, we coat the particles with silica to protect them from damage and not harm their development,” adds chemical engineer Pavlo Gordiichuk, lead author of the study. Intense shine

The shiny particles are infused into plants through stomata — small pores located on the surface of the plants. sheets. These particles accumulate in a spongy layer known as the mesophyll, where they form a film just a few nanometers thick.

This surface layer is responsible for the accumulation of photons, which can have light as a source solar or artificial. In tests carried out by the team, after ten seconds of exposure to a blue LED, the plants could emit light for about an hour. The light was brighter for the first five minutes and then gradually dimmed.

Glossy particles infused through of small pores in the leaves

Another advantage is that the system does not interfere with plant health. After a period of ten days, they kept the photosynthesis process unaltered and continued to evaporate water through the stomata, without showing variations in color or luster after being exposed to strontium aluminate.

“If live plants could be the starting point for advanced technology, they could replace our unsustainable urban electric lighting network. It’s an opportunity to rethink the manufacture of devices produced with plastic and circuit boards, which end up being discarded as garbage in nature”, concludes Pavlo Gordiichuk.

