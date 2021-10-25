What is the AltGr key for?

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 25, 2021
0
what-is-the-altgr-key-for?

If you have a “full” computer keyboard, what on average with 55 keys, you’ve probably already wondered if you really need all that. And I want to ask you this question: have you used them all? Or do you frequently use all the keys?

  • What is the Scroll Lock key for?
  • What is the keyboard’s Shift key for? We explain
  • 5 functions that the Tab key on the keyboard can do in Windows

    • Your answer is likely to be “no” — and that’s okay, because no one uses that many keys while playing games or typing. However, today I want to comment on a button that may be little known among users, but which turns out to be handy when typing symbols and special characters. It is the “AltGr” key.

    What is the AltGr key?

    AltGr, also known as “Alt Graph” (alternate graphic, is a found modifier key. on many computer keyboards, most of them non-US standard. In these accessories, the function gains a dedicated button, usually on the right side of the user, and does not replace the Alt key, which is still present on the left side.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

    Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day one summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    On keyboards with ABNT and ABNT2 pattern (the latter being the one in the picture above), the AltGr key activates special characters on some keys. All symbols in blue are typed using AltGr (Image: Wikimedia Commons/Wikipedia)

    A modifier keys is nothing more than a combination of two or more that would be used for a specific command. In the case of AltGr, it is the Ctrl + Alt key combination.

    AltGr was originally created as an alternative to inserting drawing characters in text-only user interfaces. However, these characters have lost relevance and are no longer available on current keyboards.

    What is the AltGr key for?

    AltGr arrived precisely as a replacement for the keys dedicated to special characters present in older keyboard models. Therefore, AltGr is mainly used to type characters that are not widely used by most people. These include foreign currency symbols, typographic marks, and accented letters.

    • Learn the difference between ABNT and ABNT2 keyboards
    • How to fix the unconfigured keyboard
    • What is an RGB keyboard and how to choose the best one?

    Therefore, the AltGr button is currently used as a kind of additional “Shift”, providing up to two additional ranges of options for symbols and characters that do not are available for immediate use on the keyboard.

    You may notice: many keys have up to four designs engraved on each of them, the first two of which are for functions that can only be typed by pressing the button once The other two ranges are for additional features that can be activated by AltGr.

    It’s worth mentioning that you can also use the AltGr + Shift keys together to type special characters. American (United States), for example, when using A ltGr + Shift + C, you get “¢”, symbol equivalent to US cents.

    Alt and AltGr

    Although they are similar, the Alt and AltGr keys are geared towards different functions and remain positioned in different places from the keyboards (Image: Aryan Dhiman/Unsplash)

    As mentioned above, the AltGr key is not a replacement for the traditional Alt key. The name “Alt” is an abbreviation for “alternate” and refers to the fact that it is an alternative. In other words, it is another modifier key created to access complementary functions of a program or window running on the computer.

  • 75 commands you can do with the Windows key on the PC
  • Definite guide to Windows keyboard shortcuts

    • The isolated use of the Alt key has no effect. Therefore, it is used in conjunction with others. Do you want to close the current window in Windows? Just press Alt + F4. switch between applications open on the PC? Type Alt + ESC. Alt + Shift + Tab switches to the last window used. And so on.

    It is also possible to use the Alt key to entering characters that aren’t written to the keyboard, but this path is more cumbersome because it requires specific combinations of numbers — and that’s why AltGr came along. Typing Alt + 169, you get the symbol “®”; Alt + 100 is for “¿” (inverted interrogation).

    Do you have AltGr on macOS?

    The “Option” key on Apple keyboards for Mac and MacBook can be used the same way as the AltGr key on Windows (Image: Clay Banks/Unsplash)

    Yes! The Apple keyboards you find on Macs and MacBooks don’t have a dedicated AltGr key to their right, as do those used on PCs running Windows, Linux, and other operating systems. However, the “Option” button has similar functions.

    Can I disable the AltGr key?

    On Windows, the AltGr key is enabled by default, but you can disable its function at any time. Just press the Shift + Control keys at the same time. If you want to re-enable the key, press the same combination of buttons. You can do this at any time.

    Tip on how to use the AltGr key

    AltGr varies according to the keyboard model used. Therefore, it would be inconsistent to pass a list of basic commands to use with the key, as your keyboard may be different from other readers of Canaltech

    .

    The suggestion I make is to pay attention to the keyboard keys and see what special characters are at the bottom right of each button, so when you press the AltGr plus that key, you’ll know exactly which symbol will be typed.

    Source: Ionos , Wikipedia

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 25, 2021
    0
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Data leakage reaches 38,000 Multilaser Giga customers

    Data leakage reaches 38,000 Multilaser Giga customers

    October 6, 2021
    Photo of Chicken farms could be the source of the next pandemic; understand

    Chicken farms could be the source of the next pandemic; understand

    October 19, 2021
    Photo of Mercado Points: understand how the Mercado Livre points program works

    Mercado Points: understand how the Mercado Livre points program works

    September 3, 2021
    Photo of What is Snapdragon?

    What is Snapdragon?

    September 24, 2021
    Back to top button