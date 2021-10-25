If you have a “full” computer keyboard, what on average with 55 keys, you’ve probably already wondered if you really need all that. And I want to ask you this question: have you used them all? Or do you frequently use all the keys?

What is the Scroll Lock key for?

What is the keyboard’s Shift key for? We explain

5 functions that the Tab key on the keyboard can do in Windows

Your answer is likely to be “no” — and that’s okay, because no one uses that many keys while playing games or typing. However, today I want to comment on a button that may be little known among users, but which turns out to be handy when typing symbols and special characters. It is the “AltGr” key.

What is the AltGr key?

AltGr, also known as “Alt Graph” (alternate graphic, is a found modifier key. on many computer keyboards, most of them non-US standard. In these accessories, the function gains a dedicated button, usually on the right side of the user, and does not replace the Alt key, which is still present on the left side.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day one summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

On keyboards with ABNT and ABNT2 pattern (the latter being the one in the picture above), the AltGr key activates special characters on some keys. All symbols in blue are typed using AltGr (Image: Wikimedia Commons/Wikipedia)

A modifier keys is nothing more than a combination of two or more that would be used for a specific command. In the case of AltGr, it is the Ctrl + Alt key combination.

AltGr was originally created as an alternative to inserting drawing characters in text-only user interfaces. However, these characters have lost relevance and are no longer available on current keyboards.

What is the AltGr key for?

AltGr arrived precisely as a replacement for the keys dedicated to special characters present in older keyboard models. Therefore, AltGr is mainly used to type characters that are not widely used by most people. These include foreign currency symbols, typographic marks, and accented letters.

Learn the difference between ABNT and ABNT2 keyboards

How to fix the unconfigured keyboard

What is an RGB keyboard and how to choose the best one?

Therefore, the AltGr button is currently used as a kind of additional “Shift”, providing up to two additional ranges of options for symbols and characters that do not are available for immediate use on the keyboard.

You may notice: many keys have up to four designs engraved on each of them, the first two of which are for functions that can only be typed by pressing the button once The other two ranges are for additional features that can be activated by AltGr.

It’s worth mentioning that you can also use the AltGr + Shift keys together to type special characters. American (United States), for example, when using A ltGr + Shift + C, you get “¢”, symbol equivalent to US cents.

Alt and AltGr