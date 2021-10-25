no-ets!-radio-signal-seemed-to-come-from-another-world-but-came-from-earth-itself

It was not this time that we found evidence of a technologically developed civilization. According to two new studies, published in Nature Astronomy, the radio signals that appeared to come from Proxima Centauri, detected in 1024, they were, in fact, human. That’s right: it was all a mistake, even with all the care taken to avoid false positives.

It all started at the Murriyang radio telescope at Parkes Observatory, Australia, when the people on the Breakthrough Listen project detected “promising” radio signals that seemed to come from the star closest to us. Located just 4, light years away, Proxima Centauri is orbited by two planets, one of which is similar. to Earth, possibly with liquid water.

Artistic representation of the planet Proxima be and the star Proxima Centauri (Image: Reproduction/ESO/M. Kornmesser)

Scientists processed the signals and were excited to discover that they could be a “technosignature”, that is, created artificially. That would be very strong evidence of alien technology, but researchers knew that caution was needed when making claims like that. Now, a more detailed analysis revealed that the signals were indeed artificial, but they didn’t come from anywhere other than the Earth.

