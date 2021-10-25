No ETs! Radio signal seemed to come from another world but came from Earth itself

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 25, 2021
2
no-ets!-radio-signal-seemed-to-come-from-another-world-but-came-from-earth-itself

It was not this time that we found evidence of a technologically developed civilization. According to two new studies, published in Nature Astronomy, the radio signals that appeared to come from Proxima Centauri, detected in 1024, they were, in fact, human. That’s right: it was all a mistake, even with all the care taken to avoid false positives.

  • Could it be that aliens are listening to our messages but not want to answer?
  • Will mankind last long enough for the first contact with aliens?
  • It will take 200 millions of years to find aliens, says study

    • It all started at the Murriyang radio telescope at Parkes Observatory, Australia, when the people on the Breakthrough Listen project detected “promising” radio signals that seemed to come from the star closest to us. Located just 4, light years away, Proxima Centauri is orbited by two planets, one of which is similar. to Earth, possibly with liquid water.

    Artistic representation of the planet Proxima be and the star Proxima Centauri (Image: Reproduction/ESO/M. Kornmesser)

    Scientists processed the signals and were excited to discover that they could be a “technosignature”, that is, created artificially. That would be very strong evidence of alien technology, but researchers knew that caution was needed when making claims like that. Now, a more detailed analysis revealed that the signals were indeed artificial, but they didn’t come from anywhere other than the Earth.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    According to the two articles , written by an international team, the radio broadcasts were “largely consistent” with something called intermodulation. “On a guitar amp, for example, if you’re listening to rock, Nirvana or Black Sabbath, the guitar has a distinct distorted tone. That’s because you’re deliberately tuning the amps and going into overdrive,” explained Dr. Danny Price, co-author of both articles. “You take the frequencies and make new frequencies.”

    Price makes it clear that his team doesn’t believe the intermodulation was done on purpose, and they compared the effect to “an amplifier that isn’t working correctly”. As the scientist explains, it was more of a sign and they “mixed up in a complicated way”. In other words, some device, somewhere in the area around the Parkes Observatory, made it look like someone was emitting signals in another star system.

    Parkes Radio Telescope, used in detection of the radio signal (Picture: Playback/Red Empire Media/CSIRO)

    As if that wasn’t enough to confuse Breakthrough Listen scientists, the signals were very consistent with something moving slowly across the sky, slower than a plane or satellite, just as it would be if they were emitted by one of the planets of Proxima Centauri . The signal also showed a Doppler shift, an effect on frequency caused by an object moving while emitting some sort of signal or sound waves. The Doppler effect is widely used by astronomers to measure the velocity of objects such as stars.

    This set of coincidences was enough to create a false positive, leading researchers to think that the waves of radio came from another planet, despite all the care taken to eliminate the most probable possibilities, as the good scientific method guides. “He passed every test we did,” Price said. “We’d love it to be a technosignature, but for now, it’s an excellent case study,” he concluded.

    Source: The Guardian, Nature

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    407684 407684 407684 407684

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 25, 2021
    2
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic reaction from Azerbaijan to Russia

    Nagorno-Karabakh Republic reaction from Azerbaijan to Russia

    September 4, 2021
    Photo of TCL features smart glasses with a discreet look and Micro LEDs in the lenses

    TCL features smart glasses with a discreet look and Micro LEDs in the lenses

    October 15, 2021
    Photo of The best apps to edit Live Photos

    The best apps to edit Live Photos

    September 15, 2021
    Photo of How to make money with TikTok?

    How to make money with TikTok?

    October 5, 2021
    Back to top button