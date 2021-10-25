No ETs! Radio signal seemed to come from another world but came from Earth itself
It was not this time that we found evidence of a technologically developed civilization. According to two new studies, published in Nature Astronomy, the radio signals that appeared to come from Proxima Centauri, detected in 1024, they were, in fact, human. That’s right: it was all a mistake, even with all the care taken to avoid false positives.
It all started at the Murriyang radio telescope at Parkes Observatory, Australia, when the people on the Breakthrough Listen project detected “promising” radio signals that seemed to come from the star closest to us. Located just 4, light years away, Proxima Centauri is orbited by two planets, one of which is similar. to Earth, possibly with liquid water.
Scientists processed the signals and were excited to discover that they could be a “technosignature”, that is, created artificially. That would be very strong evidence of alien technology, but researchers knew that caution was needed when making claims like that. Now, a more detailed analysis revealed that the signals were indeed artificial, but they didn’t come from anywhere other than the Earth.
According to the two articles , written by an international team, the radio broadcasts were “largely consistent” with something called intermodulation. “On a guitar amp, for example, if you’re listening to rock, Nirvana or Black Sabbath, the guitar has a distinct distorted tone. That’s because you’re deliberately tuning the amps and going into overdrive,” explained Dr. Danny Price, co-author of both articles. “You take the frequencies and make new frequencies.”
Price makes it clear that his team doesn’t believe the intermodulation was done on purpose, and they compared the effect to “an amplifier that isn’t working correctly”. As the scientist explains, it was more of a sign and they “mixed up in a complicated way”. In other words, some device, somewhere in the area around the Parkes Observatory, made it look like someone was emitting signals in another star system.