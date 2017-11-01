GARDAI in Ennis are appealing to the public for help in locating the whereabouts of missing person Jack Dinan (19), who they believe is armed.

Jack Dinan was last seen at his home on Considine Road in Ennis at 10am on Tuesday, and Gardai are urging people not to approach the young man.

Described as being 6ft tall, slim build with black hair, Gardai believe he may have been wearing a grey hoodie, grey spot camouflaged jacket at the time of leaving home.

Jack’s family are urging him to contact home. He may be also in possession of a green rucksack.

Ennis Gardai are understood to be carrying out searches for the missing teenager believe he may be carrying a firearm. They have also advised he may appear agitated or confused.

Gardai at Ennis Garda Station have asked the public to contact 065 6848100 or the emergency services on 999 or 112 if they have any information on Jack’s whereabouts.

Gardai continue to carry out searches in the Ennis and surrounding areas.