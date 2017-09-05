The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring (FG) will be in Ennistymon this Thursday to officially open new training facilities developed by the Ennistymon GAA clubs.
The facilities include a new astroturf pitch as well as upgraded training and other facilities. The hurling and football clubs have worked together on this project under an amalgamated Field Development Committee, which has proved hugely successful in raising the required funding.
The committee successfully applied for government funding through the Sports Capital Programme in 2015. The club has seen a great growth in hurling in recent years with both codes now flourishing in the North Clare capital.
The official opening of the new facility will see action on the field as the U13 hurlers and footballers will be exhibiting their skills on the astroturf. The public are invited to attend on the day to see first hand the progress that has been made.
The official opening will take place this coming Thursday, September 7, at 6pm.

