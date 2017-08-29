NEW measures aimed at improving safety and traffic issues have been installed near one of Ennis’ largest primary schools. Clare County Council yesterday announced it had installed new traffic management measures at New Road in the vicinity of CBS Primary School.

The council said new traffic bollards were placed on the road in consultation with the school and have been undertaken to increase safety for all road users.

In a notice, Clare County Council stated “following consultation with the CBS Primary School in Ennis has installed new traffic management measures on New Road in the vicinity of the school.

In the interests of safety of all road users, traffic bollards have been installed on both sides of the road.

The new layout reinforces the existing double yellow lines at this location.”

The council states “parking is available on old Lifford Road, Steele’s Terrace, Newbridge Road and New Road (Town End) for parents to park cars and walk children to and from the school.”

The bollards are the latest measure aimed at addressing traffic issues in the area.

Meanwhile, a road near Clarecastle will be closed overnight between September 1 and September 2.

The road to be closed is the N85 Northbound between Skehanagh Roundabout and the L4118 ‘Bog Road’ Clare County Council say the road closure is necessary in order to carry out necessary repairs of surface defects.

The council said that alternative routes were available via the R458 Clarecastle Road to M18 J11, and M18 to J12. The road will be closed at night on Friday, September 1 at 7pm to Saturday, September 2 at 6am.

If the works are delayed due to adverse weather, then they will take place one night between September 4 and September 9.