The celebrations are getting underway in Ennis this morning as one local student has secured the maximum seven H1 grades in the Leaving Certificate. Róisín Ní Fhallúin from the Gaelcholáiste an Chláir secured top marks in the newly introduced grading system. She in now part of a very exclusive club with just 13 students from all over Ireland receiving maximum points this year.

Róisín’s results are roughly equivalent to seven A1s in the old grade system and guarantee her a maximum 625 points in the CAO points system – 600 points from her best six subjects and a further 25 bonus points for her results in higher level math.

As well as math, Róisín also received top marks in Gaeilge, Béarla, Stair, Fraincis, Ceimic agus Ceol. Comhghairdeachas le Róisín!

More than 1300 Clare students are receiving their this morning – 666 girls and 667 boys. Many have made their way to their school to collect their results in person. Online results will be available from 12 noon.

