Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 2

Broadford 2-24 Corofin 2-12

by Evan Greer in Shannon

A strong second half performance helped Broadford to a comprehensive 12-point win over Corofin on Saturday as they continue their quest for an elusive Intermediate title.

Establishing a 0-4 to 0-1 lead after five minutes, Broadford were rocked when their opponents scored 1-2 without reply, the goal coming courtesy of Kevin Heagney.

The sides exchanged scores for the majority of the half, but a Declan Stack point and a goal from a Damien Ryan penalty gave the North Clare side a surprise four-point lead at the break.

Entering the game as heavy favourites, Broadford responded to their poor first half with a blistering start to the second period, taking the lead within four minutes of the game resuming thanks to an unanswered 1-3 with Padraig Hickey grabbing the goal.

They added another five points to their tally before Corofin eventually got a point in the 48th minute, ending their scoreless run since Ryan’s penalty in the first half.

Stiofan McMahon was brought on early in the game which proved to be an inspired decision as he registered five points throughout the course of the hour.

Diarmuid Moloney’s free-taking was proving to also be effective as five of his nine points came from placed balls.

A Donie Whelan goal after 51 minutes effectively killed off the game, and despite a lacklustre first half performance and 14 wides over the course of the match, Broadford still looked very impressive as they continued their excellent form in the early stages of the championship to return to the quarter-finals.

Broadford Eoin O’Brien; Brian Taylor, Danny Reddan, Stephen Gunning; Cailean Cox, Sean Phelan (0-1), Eoin Donnellan; Darren Chaplin (0-1), Diarmuid O’Brien; Diarmuid Moloney (0-9, 5f), Craig Chaplin, Paurig Taylor (0-1); Donie Whelan (1-5), Padraig Hickey (1-2), Mark Moloney

Sub Stiofan McMahon (0-5) for Craig Chaplin (18)

Corofin Darren Malone; Martin Tierney, Stephen Burke, John Rees; Damien Ryan (1-0 Pen), Damien O’Loughlin, Cian O’Dea; Jamie Malone (0-3), Stephen Heagney (0-4, 3f); David Corbett, Paudie Barry, Fionn Clancy; Eoin Davoren (0-2), Kevin Heagney (1-1), Gearoid Kelly (0-1)

Subs Declan Stack (0-1) for Barry (26), Barry for Clancy (38), Shay Malone for O’Loughlin

Man-of-the-Match Donie Whelan (Broadford)

Referee Jarlath Donnellan (Wolfe Tones)