There were two familiar names duking it out for stage victory on Stage 6 of the Scott Bicycles junior Tour of Ireland today with Ulster’s John Buller getting the better of South Africa’s Jason Oosthuizen. The big winner on the day however was the ever present Ben Walsh who after taking the leader’s yellow jersey on the Stage 1 Time Trial, defending it right up to the finish line today.

Racing over seven laps of a twisting course around the Ballyea and Ballybeg areas of Ennis, the race crested Ballybeg Hill on each lap. There were attempts to break away for solo victory, but Team Ireland stayed strong to the end, holding on to Walsh’s yellow jersey and claiming the team competition.

 

Scott Junior Tour 2017

Stage 6 FINAL Results

Ennis – Ennis 16 July 2017

Stage 6 Stage Result

Issued: 16 Jul 2017, 15:09

————————————————————————

Organisation: Usher Irish Road Club    Country: IRELAND (IRL)                            

Class: N/A                                                                   

Winner’s Time: 1h50’27”                              

Race Dist: 77.50 kms / 48.19 Miles     Total Dist: 492.70 kms / 306.39 miles  

Speed: 42.10 kph / 26.18 mph           Average: 39.46 kph / 24.54 mph         

Number of Starters:  94                Number of Finishers:  94               

————————————————————————

PL No. UCI Code    Name                 TM  Team                       Time       @ 

1  65             John,Buler           ULS Ulster                 1h50’27”

2  51             Oosthuizen,Jason     SA  South Africa           1h50’27”

3  56             Hall,Michael         SWI Swinnerton Cycles      1h50’27”

4  12             Goguen,Kevin         EAS USA Talent ID 1 East   1h50’27”

5   2             Doherty,Aaron        IRL Ireland                1h50’27”

6   8             Maher,Lane           HOT Hot Tubes              1h50’27”

7  81             Maloney,Declan       CON Connacht Team          1h50’27”

8   7             McCormack,Alex       HOT Hot Tubes              1h50’27”

9  38             McGlynn,Michael      OMA Omagh Wheelers CC      1h50’27”

10 104             Jones,Simon          TUB Hot Tubes 1            1h50’27”

11  59             Hanley,Liam          LUC Lucan Cycling Road Cl  1h50’27”

12  10             Bourgoyne,Lucas      HOT Hot Tubes              1h50’27”

13   1             Walsh,Ben            IRL Ireland                1h50’27”

14  43             Caldwell,Jack        LEN Leinster               1h50’27”

15  44             Keogh,Cian           LEN Leinster               1h50’27”

16  19             Mendez,Gabriel       HDE Hincapi Development    1h50’27”

17 115             Owen,Huw             NRB NRPT Titan Containers  1h50’27”

18  18             Bacon,Ruben          HDE Hincapi Development    1h50’27”

19  26             van Dinther,Bas      NED Tempo-Hoppenbrouwers   1h50’27”

20  16             Moser,Nate           EAS USA Talent ID 1 East   1h50’27”

21  95             Deering,Jake         JFC JFC Munster Academy    1h50’27”

22   4             Corkery,Dillon       IRL Ireland                1h50’27”

23   3             Doogan,PJ            IRL Ireland                1h50’27”

24  31             Williams,Reed        WES USA Cy West SterlingW  1h50’27”

25  61             May,Cian             LUC Lucan Cycling Road Cl  1h50’27”

26  63             Orr,Cameron          LUC Lucan Cycling Road Cl  1h50’27”

27  67             Halvey,Conor         ULS Ulster                 1h50’27”

28  22             Pounder,Alastair     DOR Dornier Racing Team    1h50’27”

29  52             Broxham,Rickardo     SA  South Africa           1h50’27”

30  23             Yaroshevsky,Mark J   DOR Dornier Racing Team    1h50’27”

31  17             Schunk,Conor         HDE Hincapi Development    1h50’27”

32  73             Kelly,Jair           LCU ComeraghLisduggan CU   1h50’27”

33  41             Pullen,Daniel        U/A U/A                    1h50’27”

34  66             Liam,Wilson          ULS Ulster                 1h50’27”

35 109             Carberry,Keelan      ITA Team I Tap             1h50’27”

36 114             Kennedy,Sean         NRA NRPT– Titan Containe  1h50’27”

37 110             Curley,Liam          NRA NRPT– Titan Containe  1h50’27”

38  74             Walsh,Tómas          WIN Comeragh/Winthrop      1h50’27”

39  21             Moore,Eric           HDE Hincapi Development    1h50’27”

40  55             Swinnerton,Joe       SWI Swinnerton Cycles      1h50’27”

41  30             Lawson,Elias         WES USA Cy West SterlingW  1h50’27”

42  80             Gallagher,Conor      CON Connacht Team          1h50’27”

43  40             McAllister,Matthew   OMA Omagh Wheelers CC      1h50’27”

44  32             Curle,Morgan         GIA Giant CC UK            1h50’27”

45   6             Kilburn,Gaelen       HOT Hot Tubes              1h50’27”

46  28             Fuller,Thomas        WES USA Cy West SterlingW  1h50’27”

47 108             Peden,George         ITA Team I Tap             1h50’27”

48  11             White,Harrison       TUB Hot Tubes 1            1h50’27”

49  94             Allen,Denis          JFC JFC Munster Academy    1h50’27”

50   9             Husted,Eli           HOT Hot Tubes              1h50’27”

51  69             O’Sullivan,Ciaran    LCU ComeraghLisduggan CU   1h50’27”

52 112             Ryall,Shane          NRA NRPT– Titan Containe  1h50’27”

53  79             McLoughlin,Eoghan    CON Connacht Team          1h50’27”

54  89             Tuomey,Ronan         SKO Tarrant Skoda Munster  1h50’27”

55   5             Downey,Ethan         IRL Ireland                1h50’27”

56  64             Flannagan,Brendan    ULS Ulster                 1h50’27”

57  20             Garrison,Michael     HDE Hincapi Development    1h50’27”

58  42             Murnane,Sean         LEN Leinster               1h50’27”

59 105             Dolan,Cian           ITA Team I Tap             1h50’27”

60  37             Wiley,Aaron          OMA Omagh Wheelers CC      1h50’27”

61  57             Perry,Louis          SWI Swinnerton Cycles      1h50’50”    @23″

62  49             Barnes,Toby          MID BC West Midlands       1h50’50”   @ s/t

63  53             Nigrini,Andries      SA  South Africa           1h50’50”   @ s/t

64  78             Murphy,Fergal        WIN Comeragh/Winthrop      1h51’04”    @37″

65  14             Kirkpatrick Baird,Le EAS USA Talent ID 1 East   1h51’22”    @55″

66 113             McGee,Eoghan         NRA NRPT– Titan Containe  1h52’15” @01’48”

67  54             Leveridge,Cian       SA  South Africa           1h54’36” @04’09”

68  39             McCarter,Caolem      OMA Omagh Wheelers CC      1h55’50” @05’23”

69  34             Temple,Tom           GIA Giant CC UK            1h55’50”   @ s/t

70  27             Chavez,Ian           WES USA Cy West SterlingW  2h05’27” @15’00”

71  88             McConn,Peter         RE2 Leinster 2             2h05’27”   @ s/t

72  84             Crilly,Fergus        RE2 Leinster 2             2h05’27”   @ s/t

73  85             Devlin,Harry         RE2 Leinster 2             2h05’27”   @ s/t

74  24             Vasta,Giovanni       DOR Dornier Racing Team    2h05’27”   @ s/t

75  45             Devlin,Shane         LEN Leinster               2h05’27”   @ s/t

76  86             Boyne,John           RE2 Leinster 2             2h05’27”   @ s/t

77  72             Charters,Ronan       LCU ComeraghLisduggan CU   2h05’27”   @ s/t

78  82             Gannon,Oisin         CON Connacht Team          2h05’27”   @ s/t

79  62             Thompson,Harry       LUC Lucan Cycling Road Cl  2h05’27”   @ s/t

80 106             Doyle,Leo            ITA Team I Tap             2h15’27” @25’00”

81  60             Marron,Daithi        LUC Lucan Cycling Road Cl  2h20’27” @30’00”

82  91             Hodges,Neill         SKO Tarrant Skoda Munster  2h20’27”   @ s/t

83  15             Kiernan,Peter        EAS USA Talent ID 1 East   2h20’27”   @ s/t

84 101             O’Sullivan,Sean      SEN Sensa Munster Academy  2h20’27”   @ s/t

85 107             McGinley,Mark        ITA Team I Tap             2h20’27”   @ s/t

86  93             O’Dwyer,Fionn        SKO Tarrant Skoda Munster  2h20’27”   @ s/t

87 102             Murray,Cathal        SEN Sensa Munster Academy  2h20’27”   @ s/t

88  36             Gray,Nathan          OMA Omagh Wheelers CC      2h20’27”   @ s/t

89  46             McKeown,Conor        LEN Leinster               2h30’27” @40’00”

90 100             Lynch,Sean           SEN Sensa Munster Academy  2h35’27” @45’00”

91  71             Dillon,Aaron         LCU ComeraghLisduggan CU   2h40’30” @50’03”

92  96             Hanrahan,Ben         JFC JFC Munster Academy    2h40’30”   @ s/t

93  90             McAuliffe,Jack       SKO Tarrant Skoda Munster  2h57’00” @1h06’3

94  29             Heaton,Lance         WES USA Cy West SterlingW  2h36’00” @45’33”

————————————————————————

General Classification

————————————————————————

 PL No. UCI Code     Name                 CAT Team                GC Time          @ 

1   1              Walsh,Ben            2   Ireland           12h29’12”

2   6              Kilburn,Gaelen       Y1  Hot Tubes         12h29’18”       @06″

3   2              Doherty,Aaron        Y1  Ireland           12h29’24”       @12″

4   4              Corkery,Dillon       2   Ireland           12h29’28”       @16″

5  63              Orr,Cameron          2   Lucan Cycling Ro  12h29’33”       @21″

6   9              Husted,Eli           Y1  Hot Tubes         12h29’35”       @23″

7  64              Flannagan,Brendan    Y1  Ulster            12h29’37”       @25″

8   8              Maher,Lane           Y1  Hot Tubes         12h29’38”       @26″

9  89              Tuomey,Ronan         2   Tarrant Skoda Mu  12h29’40”       @28″

10   3              Doogan,PJ            Y1  Ireland           12h29’40”      = s/t

11  55              Swinnerton,Joe       2   Swinnerton Cycle  12h29’43”       @31″

12 110              Curley,Liam          Y1  NRPT– Titan Con  12h29’51”       @39″

13  56              Hall,Michael         2   Swinnerton Cycle  12h29’53”       @41″

14  19              Mendez,Gabriel       2   Hincapi Developm  12h29’54”       @42″

15  51              Oosthuizen,Jason     2   South Africa      12h29’54”      = s/t

16  41              Pullen,Daniel        2   U/A               12h30’17”    @01’05”

17  52              Broxham,Rickardo     Y1  South Africa      12h30’30”    @01’18”

18  67              Halvey,Conor         Y1  Ulster            12h30’46”    @01’34”

19  18              Bacon,Ruben          2   Hincapi Developm  12h30’50”    @01’38”

20  17              Schunk,Conor         2   Hincapi Developm  12h31’02”    @01’50”

21  16              Moser,Nate           Y1  USA Talent ID 1   12h31’05”    @01’53”

22  42              Murnane,Sean         2   Leinster          12h31’06”    @01’54”

23  80              Gallagher,Conor      Y1  Connacht Team     12h31’06”      = s/t

24  23              Yaroshevsky,Mark J   2   Dornier Racing T  12h31’22”    @02’10”

25  69              O’Sullivan,Ciaran    Y1  ComeraghLisdugga  12h31’51”    @02’39”

26  59              Hanley,Liam          Y1  Lucan Cycling Ro  12h32’02”    @02’50”

27  26              van Dinther,Bas      2   Tempo-Hoppenbrou  12h32’39”    @03’27”

28  79              McLoughlin,Eoghan    2   Connacht Team     12h32’56”    @03’44”

29 114              Kennedy,Sean         Y1  NRPT– Titan Con  12h33’00”    @03’48”

30   7              McCormack,Alex       Y1  Hot Tubes         12h33’07”    @03’55”

31  94              Allen,Denis          2   JFC Munster Acad  12h33’12”    @04’00”

32  65              John,Buler           2   Ulster            12h33’27”    @04’15”

33  20              Garrison,Michael     Y1  Hincapi Developm  12h34’22”    @05’10”

34  66              Liam,Wilson          2   Ulster            12h34’31”    @05’19”

35  38              McGlynn,Michael      Y1  Omagh Wheelers C  12h35’17”    @06’05”

36  10              Bourgoyne,Lucas      Y1  Hot Tubes         12h35’26”    @06’14”

37  30              Lawson,Elias         2   USA Cy West Ster  12h37’39”    @08’27”

38   5              Downey,Ethan         2   Ireland           12h38’14”    @09’02”

39 108              Peden,George         2   Team I Tap        12h38’48”    @09’36”

40  74              Walsh,Tómas          Y1  Comeragh/Winthro  12h40’21”    @11’09”

41  61              May,Cian             Y1  Lucan Cycling Ro  12h40’38”    @11’26”

42 115              Owen,Huw             2   NRPT Titan Conta  12h40’57”    @11’45”

43  53              Nigrini,Andries      2   South Africa      12h41’07”    @11’55”

44  22              Pounder,Alastair     Y1  Dornier Racing T  12h42’02”    @12’50”

45  81              Maloney,Declan       Y1  Connacht Team     12h42’40”    @13’28”

46  28              Fuller,Thomas        2   USA Cy West Ster  12h42’47”    @13’35”

47  32              Curle,Morgan         Y1  Giant CC UK       12h43’40”    @14’28”

48  44              Keogh,Cian           2   Leinster          12h45’55”    @16’43”

49  43              Caldwell,Jack        2   Leinster          12h46’01”    @16’49”

50  21              Moore,Eric           Y1  Hincapi Developm  12h48’37”    @19’25”

51  54              Leveridge,Cian       Y1  South Africa      12h48’44”    @19’32”

52  11              White,Harrison       Y1  Hot Tubes 1       12h56’38”    @27’26”

53 113              McGee,Eoghan         Y1  NRPT– Titan Con  12h56’43”    @27’31”

54  40              McAllister,Matthew   2   Omagh Wheelers C  12h57’12”    @28’00”

55  37              Wiley,Aaron          Y1  Omagh Wheelers C  12h58’55”    @29’43”

56  12              Goguen,Kevin         2   USA Talent ID 1   13h00’18”    @31’06”

57  73              Kelly,Jair           2   ComeraghLisdugga  13h03’23”    @34’11”

58 112              Ryall,Shane          Y1  NRPT– Titan Con  13h04’03”    @34’51”

59  95              Deering,Jake         Y1  JFC Munster Acad  13h06’23”    @37’11”

60  49              Barnes,Toby          Y1  BC West Midlands  13h07’33”    @38’21”

61  39              McCarter,Caolem      2   Omagh Wheelers C  13h11’10”    @41’58”

62  31              Williams,Reed        2   USA Cy West Ster  13h13’26”    @44’14”

63 105              Dolan,Cian           1   Team I Tap        13h19’49”    @50’37”

64 109              Carberry,Keelan      2   Team I Tap        13h21’46”    @52’34”

65 104              Jones,Simon          2   Hot Tubes 1       13h23’49”    @54’37”

66  14              Kirkpatrick Baird,Le Y1  USA Talent ID 1   13h28’44”    @59’32”

67  34              Temple,Tom           Y1  Giant CC UK       13h34’13”  @1h05’01”

68  78              Murphy,Fergal        Y1  Comeragh/Winthro  13h38’59”  @1h09’47”

69  72              Charters,Ronan       2   ComeraghLisdugga  13h41’02”  @1h11’50”

70  57              Perry,Louis          Y1  Swinnerton Cycle  13h49’16”  @1h20’04”

71 106              Doyle,Leo            1   Team I Tap        13h53’53”  @1h24’41”

72  82              Gannon,Oisin         2   Connacht Team     13h57’16”  @1h28’04”

73 107              McGinley,Mark        2   Team I Tap        14h01’47”  @1h32’35”

74  62              Thompson,Harry       Y1  Lucan Cycling Ro  14h07’27”  @1h38’15”

75  24              Vasta,Giovanni       Y1  Dornier Racing T  14h09’21”  @1h40’09”

76  29              Heaton,Lance         Y1  USA Cy West Ster  14h12’41”  @1h43’29”

77  84              Crilly,Fergus        2   Leinster 2        14h14’40”  @1h45’28”

78  15              Kiernan,Peter        Y1  USA Talent ID 1   14h15’15”  @1h46’03”

79  45              Devlin,Shane         2   Leinster          14h16’24”  @1h47’12”

80 102              Murray,Cathal        2   Sensa Munster Ac  14h19’27”  @1h50’15”

81  46              McKeown,Conor        Y1  Leinster          14h19’56”  @1h50’44”

82  60              Marron,Daithi        Y1  Lucan Cycling Ro  14h21’37”  @1h52’25”

83  71              Dillon,Aaron         Y1  ComeraghLisdugga  14h23’28”  @1h54’16”

84  91              Hodges,Neill         Y1  Tarrant Skoda Mu  14h24’18”  @1h55’06”

85  85              Devlin,Harry         Y1  Leinster 2        14h35’35”  @2h06’23”

86  27              Chavez,Ian           Y1  USA Cy West Ster  14h44’53”  @2h15’41”

87  86              Boyne,John           Y1  Leinster 2        14h49’23”  @2h20’11”

88  90              McAuliffe,Jack       2   Tarrant Skoda Mu  15h05’42”  @2h36’30”

89  93              O’Dwyer,Fionn        Y1  Tarrant Skoda Mu  15h09’17”  @2h40’05”

90  96              Hanrahan,Ben         Y1  JFC Munster Acad  15h32’21”  @3h03’09”

91 100              Lynch,Sean           Y1  Sensa Munster Ac  15h33’08”  @3h03’56”

92  88              McConn,Peter         Y1  Leinster 2        15h34’54”  @3h05’42”

93  36              Gray,Nathan          2   Omagh Wheelers C  15h39’44”  @3h10’32”

94 101              O’Sullivan,Sean      2   Sensa Munster Ac  15h44’04”  @3h14’52”

————————————————————————

Points Competition

————————————————————————

 PL No. Name         TM  Pts 

1  51 Oosthuizen,J SA   61

2   8 Maher,L      HOT  52

3  65 John,B       ULS  40

4   1 Walsh,B      IRL  37

5  12 Goguen,K     EAS  37

6  56 Hall,M       SWI  31

7   2 Doherty,A    IRL  27

8  19 Mendez,G     HDE  27

9  89 Tuomey,R     SKO  23

10 110 Curley,L     NRA  23

11  63 Orr,C        LUC  22

12  17 Schunk,C     HDE  20

13  52 Broxham,R    SA   16

14  10 Bourgoyne,L  HOT  16

15 104 Jones,S      TUB  16

————————————————————————

J1 Overall

————————————————————————

 PL No. Name                 TM          Time 

1   6 Kilburn,G            HOT    12h29’18”

2   2 Doherty,A            IRL @        06″

3   9 Husted,E             HOT @        17″

4  64 Flannagan,B          ULS @        19″

5   8 Maher,L              HOT @        20″

6   3 Doogan,P             IRL @        22″

7 110 Curley,L             NRA @        33″

8  52 Broxham,R            SA  @     01’12”

9  67 Halvey,C             ULS @     01’28”

10  16 Moser,N              EAS @     01’47”

11  80 Gallagher,C          CON @     01’48”

12  69 O’Sullivan,C         LCU @     02’33”

13  59 Hanley,L             LUC @     02’44”

14 114 Kennedy,S            NRA @     03’42”

15   7 McCormack,A          HOT @     03’49”

16  20 Garrison,M           HDE @     05’04”

17  38 McGlynn,M            OMA @     05’59”

18  10 Bourgoyne,L          HOT @     06’08”

19  74 Walsh,T              WIN @     11’03”

20  61 May,C                LUC @     11’20”

21  22 Pounder,A            DOR @     12’44”

22  81 Maloney,D            CON @     13’22”

23  32 Curle,M              GIA @     14’22”

24  21 Moore,E              HDE @     19’19”

25  54 Leveridge,C          SA  @     19’26”

26  11 White,H              TUB @     27’20”

27 113 McGee,E              NRA @     27’25”

28  37 Wiley,A              OMA @     29’37”

29 112 Ryall,S              NRA @     34’45”

30  95 Deering,J            JFC @     37’05”

31  49 Barnes,T             MID @     38’15”

32 105 Dolan,C              ITA @     50’31”

33  14 Kirkpatrick Baird,L  EAS @     59’26”

34  34 Temple,T             GIA @   1h04’55”

35  78 Murphy,F             WIN @   1h09’41”

36  57 Perry,L              SWI @   1h19’58”

37 106 Doyle,L              ITA @   1h24’35”

38  62 Thompson,H           LUC @   1h38’09”

39  24 Vasta,G              DOR @   1h40’03”

40  29 Heaton,L             WES @   1h43’23”

41  15 Kiernan,P            EAS @   1h45’57”

42  46 McKeown,C            LEN @   1h50’38”

43  60 Marron,D             LUC @   1h52’19”

44  71 Dillon,A             LCU @   1h54’10”

45  91 Hodges,N             SKO @   1h55’00”

46  85 Devlin,H             RE2 @   2h06’17”

47  27 Chavez,I             WES @   2h15’35”

48  86 Boyne,J              RE2 @   2h20’05”

49  93 O’Dwyer,F            SKO @   2h39’59”

50  96 Hanrahan,B           JFC @   3h03’03”

51 100 Lynch,S              SEN @   3h03’50”

52  88 McConn,P             RE2 @   3h05’36”

————————————————————————

Commissaire Communique

————————————————————————

I would like to thank all of the officials, riders and team management who

helped to make the 40th edition of this race a very special one. The race

went off without any major problems and this is down to everyone following

requests when asked.

A special word of thanks to all those who sponsored and supported us and in

particular to our main sponsor Scott Cycles. A massive thank you also to An

Garda Síochána, our ambulance and medical crews and our motor bike marshals

who made this race very safe for all of the riders and without whom this

event would not go ahead.

I wish you all a very safe journey home and again, thank you all for your

co-operation during the week.

Well done and see you all soon!

The College of Commissaires

————————————————————————

Team General Classification

————————————————————————

PL Name      Time         

1 Ireland   37h28’04”

2 Hot Tubes @ 19″

3 Hincapi D @ 02’08”

4 Ulster    @ 05’46”

5 NRPT– Ti @ 07’45”

6 South Afr @ 11’57”

7 Lucan Cyc @ 13’54”

8 Connacht  @ 17’39”

9 Leinster  @ 31’48”

10 Omagh Whe @ 38’43”

11 USA Cy We @ 1h04’54”

12 Swinnerto @ 1h20’48”

13 USA Talen @ 1h31’43”

14 ComeraghL @ 1h34’51”

15 Team I Ta @ 1h47’14”

16 Dornier R @ 1h54’24”

17 Tarrant S @ 3h01’13”

18 JFC Munst @ 3h26’53”

19 Leinster  @ 6h11’28”

20 Sensa Mun @ 8h08’35”

————————————————————————

Mountains Competition

————————————————————————

PL No. Name         TM  Pts

1  63 Orr,C        LUC  55

2   3 Doogan,P     IRL  54

3  79 McLoughlin,E CON  28

4  17 Schunk,C     HDE  20

5  56 Hall,M       SWI  16

5 104 Jones,S      HOT  16

6   4 Corkery,D    IRL  14

7   5 Downey,E     IRL  13

————————————————————————

