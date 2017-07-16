There were two familiar names duking it out for stage victory on Stage 6 of the Scott Bicycles junior Tour of Ireland today with Ulster’s John Buller getting the better of South Africa’s Jason Oosthuizen. The big winner on the day however was the ever present Ben Walsh who after taking the leader’s yellow jersey on the Stage 1 Time Trial, defending it right up to the finish line today.

Racing over seven laps of a twisting course around the Ballyea and Ballybeg areas of Ennis, the race crested Ballybeg Hill on each lap. There were attempts to break away for solo victory, but Team Ireland stayed strong to the end, holding on to Walsh’s yellow jersey and claiming the team competition.

For full results see www.juniortourofireland.com

Scott Junior Tour 2017

Stage 6 FINAL Results

Ennis – Ennis 16 July 2017

Stage 6 Stage Result

Issued: 16 Jul 2017, 15:09

————————————————————————

Organisation: Usher Irish Road Club Country: IRELAND (IRL)

Class: N/A

Winner’s Time: 1h50’27”

Race Dist: 77.50 kms / 48.19 Miles Total Dist: 492.70 kms / 306.39 miles

Speed: 42.10 kph / 26.18 mph Average: 39.46 kph / 24.54 mph

Number of Starters: 94 Number of Finishers: 94

————————————————————————

PL No. UCI Code Name TM Team Time @

1 65 John,Buler ULS Ulster 1h50’27”

2 51 Oosthuizen,Jason SA South Africa 1h50’27”

3 56 Hall,Michael SWI Swinnerton Cycles 1h50’27”

4 12 Goguen,Kevin EAS USA Talent ID 1 East 1h50’27”

5 2 Doherty,Aaron IRL Ireland 1h50’27”

6 8 Maher,Lane HOT Hot Tubes 1h50’27”

7 81 Maloney,Declan CON Connacht Team 1h50’27”

8 7 McCormack,Alex HOT Hot Tubes 1h50’27”

9 38 McGlynn,Michael OMA Omagh Wheelers CC 1h50’27”

10 104 Jones,Simon TUB Hot Tubes 1 1h50’27”

11 59 Hanley,Liam LUC Lucan Cycling Road Cl 1h50’27”

12 10 Bourgoyne,Lucas HOT Hot Tubes 1h50’27”

13 1 Walsh,Ben IRL Ireland 1h50’27”

14 43 Caldwell,Jack LEN Leinster 1h50’27”

15 44 Keogh,Cian LEN Leinster 1h50’27”

16 19 Mendez,Gabriel HDE Hincapi Development 1h50’27”

17 115 Owen,Huw NRB NRPT Titan Containers 1h50’27”

18 18 Bacon,Ruben HDE Hincapi Development 1h50’27”

19 26 van Dinther,Bas NED Tempo-Hoppenbrouwers 1h50’27”

20 16 Moser,Nate EAS USA Talent ID 1 East 1h50’27”

21 95 Deering,Jake JFC JFC Munster Academy 1h50’27”

22 4 Corkery,Dillon IRL Ireland 1h50’27”

23 3 Doogan,PJ IRL Ireland 1h50’27”

24 31 Williams,Reed WES USA Cy West SterlingW 1h50’27”

25 61 May,Cian LUC Lucan Cycling Road Cl 1h50’27”

26 63 Orr,Cameron LUC Lucan Cycling Road Cl 1h50’27”

27 67 Halvey,Conor ULS Ulster 1h50’27”

28 22 Pounder,Alastair DOR Dornier Racing Team 1h50’27”

29 52 Broxham,Rickardo SA South Africa 1h50’27”

30 23 Yaroshevsky,Mark J DOR Dornier Racing Team 1h50’27”

31 17 Schunk,Conor HDE Hincapi Development 1h50’27”

32 73 Kelly,Jair LCU ComeraghLisduggan CU 1h50’27”

33 41 Pullen,Daniel U/A U/A 1h50’27”

34 66 Liam,Wilson ULS Ulster 1h50’27”

35 109 Carberry,Keelan ITA Team I Tap 1h50’27”

36 114 Kennedy,Sean NRA NRPT– Titan Containe 1h50’27”

37 110 Curley,Liam NRA NRPT– Titan Containe 1h50’27”

38 74 Walsh,Tómas WIN Comeragh/Winthrop 1h50’27”

39 21 Moore,Eric HDE Hincapi Development 1h50’27”

40 55 Swinnerton,Joe SWI Swinnerton Cycles 1h50’27”

41 30 Lawson,Elias WES USA Cy West SterlingW 1h50’27”

42 80 Gallagher,Conor CON Connacht Team 1h50’27”

43 40 McAllister,Matthew OMA Omagh Wheelers CC 1h50’27”

44 32 Curle,Morgan GIA Giant CC UK 1h50’27”

45 6 Kilburn,Gaelen HOT Hot Tubes 1h50’27”

46 28 Fuller,Thomas WES USA Cy West SterlingW 1h50’27”

47 108 Peden,George ITA Team I Tap 1h50’27”

48 11 White,Harrison TUB Hot Tubes 1 1h50’27”

49 94 Allen,Denis JFC JFC Munster Academy 1h50’27”

50 9 Husted,Eli HOT Hot Tubes 1h50’27”

51 69 O’Sullivan,Ciaran LCU ComeraghLisduggan CU 1h50’27”

52 112 Ryall,Shane NRA NRPT– Titan Containe 1h50’27”

53 79 McLoughlin,Eoghan CON Connacht Team 1h50’27”

54 89 Tuomey,Ronan SKO Tarrant Skoda Munster 1h50’27”

55 5 Downey,Ethan IRL Ireland 1h50’27”

56 64 Flannagan,Brendan ULS Ulster 1h50’27”

57 20 Garrison,Michael HDE Hincapi Development 1h50’27”

58 42 Murnane,Sean LEN Leinster 1h50’27”

59 105 Dolan,Cian ITA Team I Tap 1h50’27”

60 37 Wiley,Aaron OMA Omagh Wheelers CC 1h50’27”

61 57 Perry,Louis SWI Swinnerton Cycles 1h50’50” @23″

62 49 Barnes,Toby MID BC West Midlands 1h50’50” @ s/t

63 53 Nigrini,Andries SA South Africa 1h50’50” @ s/t

64 78 Murphy,Fergal WIN Comeragh/Winthrop 1h51’04” @37″

65 14 Kirkpatrick Baird,Le EAS USA Talent ID 1 East 1h51’22” @55″

66 113 McGee,Eoghan NRA NRPT– Titan Containe 1h52’15” @01’48”

67 54 Leveridge,Cian SA South Africa 1h54’36” @04’09”

68 39 McCarter,Caolem OMA Omagh Wheelers CC 1h55’50” @05’23”

69 34 Temple,Tom GIA Giant CC UK 1h55’50” @ s/t

70 27 Chavez,Ian WES USA Cy West SterlingW 2h05’27” @15’00”

71 88 McConn,Peter RE2 Leinster 2 2h05’27” @ s/t

72 84 Crilly,Fergus RE2 Leinster 2 2h05’27” @ s/t

73 85 Devlin,Harry RE2 Leinster 2 2h05’27” @ s/t

74 24 Vasta,Giovanni DOR Dornier Racing Team 2h05’27” @ s/t

75 45 Devlin,Shane LEN Leinster 2h05’27” @ s/t

76 86 Boyne,John RE2 Leinster 2 2h05’27” @ s/t

77 72 Charters,Ronan LCU ComeraghLisduggan CU 2h05’27” @ s/t

78 82 Gannon,Oisin CON Connacht Team 2h05’27” @ s/t

79 62 Thompson,Harry LUC Lucan Cycling Road Cl 2h05’27” @ s/t

80 106 Doyle,Leo ITA Team I Tap 2h15’27” @25’00”

81 60 Marron,Daithi LUC Lucan Cycling Road Cl 2h20’27” @30’00”

82 91 Hodges,Neill SKO Tarrant Skoda Munster 2h20’27” @ s/t

83 15 Kiernan,Peter EAS USA Talent ID 1 East 2h20’27” @ s/t

84 101 O’Sullivan,Sean SEN Sensa Munster Academy 2h20’27” @ s/t

85 107 McGinley,Mark ITA Team I Tap 2h20’27” @ s/t

86 93 O’Dwyer,Fionn SKO Tarrant Skoda Munster 2h20’27” @ s/t

87 102 Murray,Cathal SEN Sensa Munster Academy 2h20’27” @ s/t

88 36 Gray,Nathan OMA Omagh Wheelers CC 2h20’27” @ s/t

89 46 McKeown,Conor LEN Leinster 2h30’27” @40’00”

90 100 Lynch,Sean SEN Sensa Munster Academy 2h35’27” @45’00”

91 71 Dillon,Aaron LCU ComeraghLisduggan CU 2h40’30” @50’03”

92 96 Hanrahan,Ben JFC JFC Munster Academy 2h40’30” @ s/t

93 90 McAuliffe,Jack SKO Tarrant Skoda Munster 2h57’00” @1h06’3

94 29 Heaton,Lance WES USA Cy West SterlingW 2h36’00” @45’33”

————————————————————————

General Classification

————————————————————————

PL No. UCI Code Name CAT Team GC Time @

1 1 Walsh,Ben 2 Ireland 12h29’12”

2 6 Kilburn,Gaelen Y1 Hot Tubes 12h29’18” @06″

3 2 Doherty,Aaron Y1 Ireland 12h29’24” @12″

4 4 Corkery,Dillon 2 Ireland 12h29’28” @16″

5 63 Orr,Cameron 2 Lucan Cycling Ro 12h29’33” @21″

6 9 Husted,Eli Y1 Hot Tubes 12h29’35” @23″

7 64 Flannagan,Brendan Y1 Ulster 12h29’37” @25″

8 8 Maher,Lane Y1 Hot Tubes 12h29’38” @26″

9 89 Tuomey,Ronan 2 Tarrant Skoda Mu 12h29’40” @28″

10 3 Doogan,PJ Y1 Ireland 12h29’40” = s/t

11 55 Swinnerton,Joe 2 Swinnerton Cycle 12h29’43” @31″

12 110 Curley,Liam Y1 NRPT– Titan Con 12h29’51” @39″

13 56 Hall,Michael 2 Swinnerton Cycle 12h29’53” @41″

14 19 Mendez,Gabriel 2 Hincapi Developm 12h29’54” @42″

15 51 Oosthuizen,Jason 2 South Africa 12h29’54” = s/t

16 41 Pullen,Daniel 2 U/A 12h30’17” @01’05”

17 52 Broxham,Rickardo Y1 South Africa 12h30’30” @01’18”

18 67 Halvey,Conor Y1 Ulster 12h30’46” @01’34”

19 18 Bacon,Ruben 2 Hincapi Developm 12h30’50” @01’38”

20 17 Schunk,Conor 2 Hincapi Developm 12h31’02” @01’50”

21 16 Moser,Nate Y1 USA Talent ID 1 12h31’05” @01’53”

22 42 Murnane,Sean 2 Leinster 12h31’06” @01’54”

23 80 Gallagher,Conor Y1 Connacht Team 12h31’06” = s/t

24 23 Yaroshevsky,Mark J 2 Dornier Racing T 12h31’22” @02’10”

25 69 O’Sullivan,Ciaran Y1 ComeraghLisdugga 12h31’51” @02’39”

26 59 Hanley,Liam Y1 Lucan Cycling Ro 12h32’02” @02’50”

27 26 van Dinther,Bas 2 Tempo-Hoppenbrou 12h32’39” @03’27”

28 79 McLoughlin,Eoghan 2 Connacht Team 12h32’56” @03’44”

29 114 Kennedy,Sean Y1 NRPT– Titan Con 12h33’00” @03’48”

30 7 McCormack,Alex Y1 Hot Tubes 12h33’07” @03’55”

31 94 Allen,Denis 2 JFC Munster Acad 12h33’12” @04’00”

32 65 John,Buler 2 Ulster 12h33’27” @04’15”

33 20 Garrison,Michael Y1 Hincapi Developm 12h34’22” @05’10”

34 66 Liam,Wilson 2 Ulster 12h34’31” @05’19”

35 38 McGlynn,Michael Y1 Omagh Wheelers C 12h35’17” @06’05”

36 10 Bourgoyne,Lucas Y1 Hot Tubes 12h35’26” @06’14”

37 30 Lawson,Elias 2 USA Cy West Ster 12h37’39” @08’27”

38 5 Downey,Ethan 2 Ireland 12h38’14” @09’02”

39 108 Peden,George 2 Team I Tap 12h38’48” @09’36”

40 74 Walsh,Tómas Y1 Comeragh/Winthro 12h40’21” @11’09”

41 61 May,Cian Y1 Lucan Cycling Ro 12h40’38” @11’26”

42 115 Owen,Huw 2 NRPT Titan Conta 12h40’57” @11’45”

43 53 Nigrini,Andries 2 South Africa 12h41’07” @11’55”

44 22 Pounder,Alastair Y1 Dornier Racing T 12h42’02” @12’50”

45 81 Maloney,Declan Y1 Connacht Team 12h42’40” @13’28”

46 28 Fuller,Thomas 2 USA Cy West Ster 12h42’47” @13’35”

47 32 Curle,Morgan Y1 Giant CC UK 12h43’40” @14’28”

48 44 Keogh,Cian 2 Leinster 12h45’55” @16’43”

49 43 Caldwell,Jack 2 Leinster 12h46’01” @16’49”

50 21 Moore,Eric Y1 Hincapi Developm 12h48’37” @19’25”

51 54 Leveridge,Cian Y1 South Africa 12h48’44” @19’32”

52 11 White,Harrison Y1 Hot Tubes 1 12h56’38” @27’26”

53 113 McGee,Eoghan Y1 NRPT– Titan Con 12h56’43” @27’31”

54 40 McAllister,Matthew 2 Omagh Wheelers C 12h57’12” @28’00”

55 37 Wiley,Aaron Y1 Omagh Wheelers C 12h58’55” @29’43”

56 12 Goguen,Kevin 2 USA Talent ID 1 13h00’18” @31’06”

57 73 Kelly,Jair 2 ComeraghLisdugga 13h03’23” @34’11”

58 112 Ryall,Shane Y1 NRPT– Titan Con 13h04’03” @34’51”

59 95 Deering,Jake Y1 JFC Munster Acad 13h06’23” @37’11”

60 49 Barnes,Toby Y1 BC West Midlands 13h07’33” @38’21”

61 39 McCarter,Caolem 2 Omagh Wheelers C 13h11’10” @41’58”

62 31 Williams,Reed 2 USA Cy West Ster 13h13’26” @44’14”

63 105 Dolan,Cian 1 Team I Tap 13h19’49” @50’37”

64 109 Carberry,Keelan 2 Team I Tap 13h21’46” @52’34”

65 104 Jones,Simon 2 Hot Tubes 1 13h23’49” @54’37”

66 14 Kirkpatrick Baird,Le Y1 USA Talent ID 1 13h28’44” @59’32”

67 34 Temple,Tom Y1 Giant CC UK 13h34’13” @1h05’01”

68 78 Murphy,Fergal Y1 Comeragh/Winthro 13h38’59” @1h09’47”

69 72 Charters,Ronan 2 ComeraghLisdugga 13h41’02” @1h11’50”

70 57 Perry,Louis Y1 Swinnerton Cycle 13h49’16” @1h20’04”

71 106 Doyle,Leo 1 Team I Tap 13h53’53” @1h24’41”

72 82 Gannon,Oisin 2 Connacht Team 13h57’16” @1h28’04”

73 107 McGinley,Mark 2 Team I Tap 14h01’47” @1h32’35”

74 62 Thompson,Harry Y1 Lucan Cycling Ro 14h07’27” @1h38’15”

75 24 Vasta,Giovanni Y1 Dornier Racing T 14h09’21” @1h40’09”

76 29 Heaton,Lance Y1 USA Cy West Ster 14h12’41” @1h43’29”

77 84 Crilly,Fergus 2 Leinster 2 14h14’40” @1h45’28”

78 15 Kiernan,Peter Y1 USA Talent ID 1 14h15’15” @1h46’03”

79 45 Devlin,Shane 2 Leinster 14h16’24” @1h47’12”

80 102 Murray,Cathal 2 Sensa Munster Ac 14h19’27” @1h50’15”

81 46 McKeown,Conor Y1 Leinster 14h19’56” @1h50’44”

82 60 Marron,Daithi Y1 Lucan Cycling Ro 14h21’37” @1h52’25”

83 71 Dillon,Aaron Y1 ComeraghLisdugga 14h23’28” @1h54’16”

84 91 Hodges,Neill Y1 Tarrant Skoda Mu 14h24’18” @1h55’06”

85 85 Devlin,Harry Y1 Leinster 2 14h35’35” @2h06’23”

86 27 Chavez,Ian Y1 USA Cy West Ster 14h44’53” @2h15’41”

87 86 Boyne,John Y1 Leinster 2 14h49’23” @2h20’11”

88 90 McAuliffe,Jack 2 Tarrant Skoda Mu 15h05’42” @2h36’30”

89 93 O’Dwyer,Fionn Y1 Tarrant Skoda Mu 15h09’17” @2h40’05”

90 96 Hanrahan,Ben Y1 JFC Munster Acad 15h32’21” @3h03’09”

91 100 Lynch,Sean Y1 Sensa Munster Ac 15h33’08” @3h03’56”

92 88 McConn,Peter Y1 Leinster 2 15h34’54” @3h05’42”

93 36 Gray,Nathan 2 Omagh Wheelers C 15h39’44” @3h10’32”

94 101 O’Sullivan,Sean 2 Sensa Munster Ac 15h44’04” @3h14’52”

————————————————————————

Points Competition

————————————————————————

PL No. Name TM Pts

1 51 Oosthuizen,J SA 61

2 8 Maher,L HOT 52

3 65 John,B ULS 40

4 1 Walsh,B IRL 37

5 12 Goguen,K EAS 37

6 56 Hall,M SWI 31

7 2 Doherty,A IRL 27

8 19 Mendez,G HDE 27

9 89 Tuomey,R SKO 23

10 110 Curley,L NRA 23

11 63 Orr,C LUC 22

12 17 Schunk,C HDE 20

13 52 Broxham,R SA 16

14 10 Bourgoyne,L HOT 16

15 104 Jones,S TUB 16

————————————————————————

J1 Overall

————————————————————————

PL No. Name TM Time

1 6 Kilburn,G HOT 12h29’18”

2 2 Doherty,A IRL @ 06″

3 9 Husted,E HOT @ 17″

4 64 Flannagan,B ULS @ 19″

5 8 Maher,L HOT @ 20″

6 3 Doogan,P IRL @ 22″

7 110 Curley,L NRA @ 33″

8 52 Broxham,R SA @ 01’12”

9 67 Halvey,C ULS @ 01’28”

10 16 Moser,N EAS @ 01’47”

11 80 Gallagher,C CON @ 01’48”

12 69 O’Sullivan,C LCU @ 02’33”

13 59 Hanley,L LUC @ 02’44”

14 114 Kennedy,S NRA @ 03’42”

15 7 McCormack,A HOT @ 03’49”

16 20 Garrison,M HDE @ 05’04”

17 38 McGlynn,M OMA @ 05’59”

18 10 Bourgoyne,L HOT @ 06’08”

19 74 Walsh,T WIN @ 11’03”

20 61 May,C LUC @ 11’20”

21 22 Pounder,A DOR @ 12’44”

22 81 Maloney,D CON @ 13’22”

23 32 Curle,M GIA @ 14’22”

24 21 Moore,E HDE @ 19’19”

25 54 Leveridge,C SA @ 19’26”

26 11 White,H TUB @ 27’20”

27 113 McGee,E NRA @ 27’25”

28 37 Wiley,A OMA @ 29’37”

29 112 Ryall,S NRA @ 34’45”

30 95 Deering,J JFC @ 37’05”

31 49 Barnes,T MID @ 38’15”

32 105 Dolan,C ITA @ 50’31”

33 14 Kirkpatrick Baird,L EAS @ 59’26”

34 34 Temple,T GIA @ 1h04’55”

35 78 Murphy,F WIN @ 1h09’41”

36 57 Perry,L SWI @ 1h19’58”

37 106 Doyle,L ITA @ 1h24’35”

38 62 Thompson,H LUC @ 1h38’09”

39 24 Vasta,G DOR @ 1h40’03”

40 29 Heaton,L WES @ 1h43’23”

41 15 Kiernan,P EAS @ 1h45’57”

42 46 McKeown,C LEN @ 1h50’38”

43 60 Marron,D LUC @ 1h52’19”

44 71 Dillon,A LCU @ 1h54’10”

45 91 Hodges,N SKO @ 1h55’00”

46 85 Devlin,H RE2 @ 2h06’17”

47 27 Chavez,I WES @ 2h15’35”

48 86 Boyne,J RE2 @ 2h20’05”

49 93 O’Dwyer,F SKO @ 2h39’59”

50 96 Hanrahan,B JFC @ 3h03’03”

51 100 Lynch,S SEN @ 3h03’50”

52 88 McConn,P RE2 @ 3h05’36”

————————————————————————

Commissaire Communique

————————————————————————

I would like to thank all of the officials, riders and team management who

helped to make the 40th edition of this race a very special one. The race

went off without any major problems and this is down to everyone following

requests when asked.

A special word of thanks to all those who sponsored and supported us and in

particular to our main sponsor Scott Cycles. A massive thank you also to An

Garda Síochána, our ambulance and medical crews and our motor bike marshals

who made this race very safe for all of the riders and without whom this

event would not go ahead.

I wish you all a very safe journey home and again, thank you all for your

co-operation during the week.

Well done and see you all soon!

The College of Commissaires

————————————————————————

Team General Classification

————————————————————————

PL Name Time

1 Ireland 37h28’04”

2 Hot Tubes @ 19″

3 Hincapi D @ 02’08”

4 Ulster @ 05’46”

5 NRPT– Ti @ 07’45”

6 South Afr @ 11’57”

7 Lucan Cyc @ 13’54”

8 Connacht @ 17’39”

9 Leinster @ 31’48”

10 Omagh Whe @ 38’43”

11 USA Cy We @ 1h04’54”

12 Swinnerto @ 1h20’48”

13 USA Talen @ 1h31’43”

14 ComeraghL @ 1h34’51”

15 Team I Ta @ 1h47’14”

16 Dornier R @ 1h54’24”

17 Tarrant S @ 3h01’13”

18 JFC Munst @ 3h26’53”

19 Leinster @ 6h11’28”

20 Sensa Mun @ 8h08’35”

————————————————————————

Mountains Competition

————————————————————————

PL No. Name TM Pts

1 63 Orr,C LUC 55

2 3 Doogan,P IRL 54

3 79 McLoughlin,E CON 28

4 17 Schunk,C HDE 20

5 56 Hall,M SWI 16

5 104 Jones,S HOT 16

6 4 Corkery,D IRL 14

7 5 Downey,E IRL 13

————————————————————————