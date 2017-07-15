Lane Maher of Team Hot Tubes won the battle to the top of Gallows Hill today during Stage 5 of the Scott Bicycles Junior Tour of Ireland.

The penultimate stage of the international event saw the riders battle over the 101km distance before finishing on top of the testing climb.

Maher, who was third on Stage 4, was closely followed home by leader of the mountains classification Cameron Orr of Lucan Cycling Club. Ben Walsh of Team Ireland retains he yellow leader’s jersey by crossing the line in third place in the same time as the winner.

Walsh will start tomorrow’s Stage 6 as favourite to win the race, taking a six second advantage to the start of the circuit race around the Ballybeg area of Ennis.

For or full details see www.juniortourofireland.com

Scott Junior Tour 2017

Stage 5 Results

Ennis – Gallows Hill 15 July 2017

Stage 5 Stage Result

Issued: 15 Jul 2017, 16:45

Organisation: Usher Irish Road Club Country: IRL

Class: N/A

Winner’s Time: 2h38’11”

Race Dist: 101.30 kms / 62.99 Miles Total Dist: 415.20 kms / 258.19 miles

Speed: 38.42 kph / 23.89 mph Average: 39.00 kph / 24.25 mph

Number of Starters: 95 Number of Finishers: 94

Did Not Finish: 1

PL No. UCI Code Name TM Team Time @

1 8 Maher,Lane HOT Hot Tubes 2h38’11”

2 63 Orr,Cameron LUC Lucan Cycling Road Cl 2h38’11”

3 1 Walsh,Ben IRL Ireland 2h38’11”

4 6 Kilburn,Gaelen HOT Hot Tubes 2h38’11”

5 19 Mendez,Gabriel HDE Hincapi Development 2h38’11”

6 56 Hall,Michael SWI Swinnerton Cycles 2h38’11”

7 64 Flannagan,Brendan ULS Ulster 2h38’11”

8 3 Doogan,PJ IRL Ireland 2h38’11”

9 17 Schunk,Conor HDE Hincapi Development 2h38’11”

10 23 Yaroshevsky,Mark J DOR Dornier Racing Team 2h38’11”

11 59 Hanley,Liam LUC Lucan Cycling Road Cl 2h38’11”

12 51 Oosthuizen,Jason SA South Africa 2h38’11”

13 16 Moser,Nate EAS USA Talent ID 1 East 2h38’11”

14 4 Corkery,Dillon IRL Ireland 2h38’11”

15 30 Lawson,Elias WES USA Cy West SterlingW 2h38’11”

16 9 Husted,Eli HOT Hot Tubes 2h38’11”

17 2 Doherty,Aaron IRL Ireland 2h38’11”

18 89 Tuomey,Ronan SKO Tarrant Skoda Munster 2h38’11”

19 80 Gallagher,Conor CON Connacht Team 2h38’11”

20 41 Pullen,Daniel U/A U/A 2h38’11”

21 32 Curle,Morgan GIA Giant CC UK 2h38’11”

22 55 Swinnerton,Joe SWI Swinnerton Cycles 2h38’11”

23 110 Curley,Liam NRA NRPT– Titan Containe 2h38’11”

24 69 O’Sullivan,Ciaran LCU ComeraghLisduggan CU 2h38’41” @30″

25 61 May,Cian LUC Lucan Cycling Road Cl 2h38’41” @ s/t

26 114 Kennedy,Sean NRA NRPT– Titan Containe 2h38’46” @35″

27 26 van Dinther,Bas NED Tempo-Hoppenbrouwers 2h38’46” @ s/t

28 52 Broxham,Rickardo SA South Africa 2h38’46” @ s/t

29 42 Murnane,Sean LEN Leinster 2h38’46” @ s/t

30 67 Halvey,Conor ULS Ulster 2h38’46” @ s/t

31 38 McGlynn,Michael OMA Omagh Wheelers CC 2h38’56” @45″

32 108 Peden,George ITA Team I Tap 2h38’56” @ s/t

33 53 Nigrini,Andries SA South Africa 2h39’06” @55″

34 115 Owen,Huw NRB NRPT Titan Containers 2h39’06” @ s/t

35 79 McLoughlin,Eoghan CON Connacht Team 2h39’06” @ s/t

36 22 Pounder,Alastair DOR Dornier Racing Team 2h39’06” @ s/t

37 18 Bacon,Ruben HDE Hincapi Development 2h39’12” @01’01”

38 28 Fuller,Thomas WES USA Cy West SterlingW 2h39’17” @01’06”

39 10 Bourgoyne,Lucas HOT Hot Tubes 2h39’17” @ s/t

40 94 Allen,Denis JFC JFC Munster Academy 2h39’17” @ s/t

41 112 Ryall,Shane NRA NRPT– Titan Containe 2h39’24” @01’13”

42 65 John,Buler ULS Ulster 2h39’35” @01’24”

43 21 Moore,Eric HDE Hincapi Development 2h39’35” @ s/t

44 43 Caldwell,Jack LEN Leinster 2h39’35” @ s/t

45 73 Kelly,Jair LCU ComeraghLisduggan CU 2h39’35” @ s/t

46 7 McCormack,Alex HOT Hot Tubes 2h39’44” @01’33”

47 54 Leveridge,Cian SA South Africa 2h39’55” @01’44”

48 37 Wiley,Aaron OMA Omagh Wheelers CC 2h40’04” @01’53”

49 66 Liam,Wilson ULS Ulster 2h40’22” @02’11”

50 109 Carberry,Keelan ITA Team I Tap 2h41’32” @03’21”

51 11 White,Harrison TUB Hot Tubes 1 2h41’32” @ s/t

52 44 Keogh,Cian LEN Leinster 2h42’08” @03’57”

53 12 Goguen,Kevin EAS USA Talent ID 1 East 2h42’25” @04’14”

54 104 Jones,Simon TUB Hot Tubes 1 2h42’25” @ s/t

55 20 Garrison,Michael HDE Hincapi Development 2h42’45” @04’34”

56 81 Maloney,Declan CON Connacht Team 2h42’45” @ s/t

57 40 McAllister,Matthew OMA Omagh Wheelers CC 2h44’35” @06’24”

58 5 Downey,Ethan IRL Ireland 2h44’35” @ s/t

59 49 Barnes,Toby MID BC West Midlands 2h44’35” @ s/t

60 29 Heaton,Lance WES USA Cy West SterlingW 2h44’35” @ s/t

61 31 Williams,Reed WES USA Cy West SterlingW 2h45’29” @07’18”

62 74 Walsh,Tómas WIN Comeragh/Winthrop 2h46’12” @08’01”

63 106 Doyle,Leo ITA Team I Tap 2h48’33” @10’22”

64 105 Dolan,Cian ITA Team I Tap 2h48’33” @ s/t

65 78 Murphy,Fergal WIN Comeragh/Winthrop 2h51’35” @13’24”

66 72 Charters,Ronan LCU ComeraghLisduggan CU 2h51’35” @ s/t

67 95 Deering,Jake JFC JFC Munster Academy 2h51’44” @13’33”

68 15 Kiernan,Peter EAS USA Talent ID 1 East 2h51’49” @13’38”

69 71 Dillon,Aaron LCU ComeraghLisduggan CU 2h51’52” @13’41”

70 46 McKeown,Conor LEN Leinster 2h51’52” @ s/t

71 24 Vasta,Giovanni DOR Dornier Racing Team 2h51’52” @ s/t

72 27 Chavez,Ian WES USA Cy West SterlingW 2h51’52” @ s/t

73 62 Thompson,Harry LUC Lucan Cycling Road Cl 2h51’52” @ s/t

74 39 McCarter,Caolem OMA Omagh Wheelers CC 2h51’52” @ s/t

75 34 Temple,Tom GIA Giant CC UK 2h51’52” @ s/t

76 91 Hodges,Neill SKO Tarrant Skoda Munster 2h51’52” @ s/t

77 107 McGinley,Mark ITA Team I Tap 2h51’52” @ s/t

78 60 Marron,Daithi LUC Lucan Cycling Road Cl 2h51’52” @ s/t

79 14 Kirkpatrick Baird,Le EAS USA Talent ID 1 East 2h51’52” @ s/t

80 82 Gannon,Oisin CON Connacht Team 2h52’07” @13’56”

81 93 O’Dwyer,Fionn SKO Tarrant Skoda Munster 2h54’50” @16’39”

82 113 McGee,Eoghan NRA NRPT– Titan Containe 2h56’30” @18’19”

83 57 Perry,Louis SWI Swinnerton Cycles 2h57’28” @19’17”

84 45 Devlin,Shane LEN Leinster 2h58’36” @20’25”

85 85 Devlin,Harry RE2 Leinster 2 2h58’36” @ s/t

86 84 Crilly,Fergus RE2 Leinster 2 2h58’54” @20’43”

87 96 Hanrahan,Ben JFC JFC Munster Academy 3h00’50” @22’39”

88 90 McAuliffe,Jack SKO Tarrant Skoda Munster 3h04’37” @26’26”

89 102 Murray,Cathal SEN Sensa Munster Academy 3h06’10” @27’59”

90 100 Lynch,Sean SEN Sensa Munster Academy 3h06’10” @ s/t

91 88 McConn,Peter RE2 Leinster 2 3h16’00” @37’49”

92 86 Boyne,John RE2 Leinster 2 3h16’03” @37’52”

93 101 O’Sullivan,Sean SEN Sensa Munster Academy 3h26’26” @48’15”

94 36 Gray,Nathan OMA Omagh Wheelers CC 3h26’30” @48’19”

General Classification

PL No. UCI Code Name CAT Team GC Time @

1 1 Walsh,Ben 2 Ireland 10h38’45”

2 6 Kilburn,Gaelen Y1 Hot Tubes 10h38’51” @06″

3 2 Doherty,Aaron Y1 Ireland 10h38’57” @12″

4 4 Corkery,Dillon 2 Ireland 10h39’01” @16″

5 63 Orr,Cameron 2 Lucan Cycling Ro 10h39’06” @21″

6 9 Husted,Eli Y1 Hot Tubes 10h39’08” @23″

7 64 Flannagan,Brendan Y1 Ulster 10h39’10” @25″

8 8 Maher,Lane Y1 Hot Tubes 10h39’11” @26″

9 89 Tuomey,Ronan 2 Tarrant Skoda Mu 10h39’13” @28″

10 3 Doogan,PJ Y1 Ireland 10h39’13” = s/t

11 55 Swinnerton,Joe 2 Swinnerton Cycle 10h39’16” @31″

12 110 Curley,Liam Y1 NRPT– Titan Con 10h39’24” @39″

13 56 Hall,Michael 2 Swinnerton Cycle 10h39’26” @41″

14 19 Mendez,Gabriel 2 Hincapi Developm 10h39’27” @42″

15 51 Oosthuizen,Jason 2 South Africa 10h39’27” = s/t

16 41 Pullen,Daniel 2 U/A 10h39’50” @01’05”

17 52 Broxham,Rickardo Y1 South Africa 10h40’03” @01’18”

18 67 Halvey,Conor Y1 Ulster 10h40’19” @01’34”

19 18 Bacon,Ruben 2 Hincapi Developm 10h40’23” @01’38”

20 17 Schunk,Conor 2 Hincapi Developm 10h40’35” @01’50”

21 16 Moser,Nate Y1 USA Talent ID 1 10h40’38” @01’53”

22 42 Murnane,Sean 2 Leinster 10h40’39” @01’54”

23 80 Gallagher,Conor Y1 Connacht Team 10h40’39” = s/t

24 23 Yaroshevsky,Mark J 2 Dornier Racing T 10h40’55” @02’10”

25 69 O’Sullivan,Ciaran Y1 ComeraghLisdugga 10h41’24” @02’39”

26 59 Hanley,Liam Y1 Lucan Cycling Ro 10h41’35” @02’50”

27 26 van Dinther,Bas 2 Tempo-Hoppenbrou 10h42’12” @03’27”

28 79 McLoughlin,Eoghan 2 Connacht Team 10h42’29” @03’44”

29 114 Kennedy,Sean Y1 NRPT– Titan Con 10h42’33” @03’48”

30 7 McCormack,Alex Y1 Hot Tubes 10h42’40” @03’55”

31 94 Allen,Denis 2 JFC Munster Acad 10h42’45” @04’00”

32 65 John,Buler 2 Ulster 10h43’00” @04’15”

33 20 Garrison,Michael Y1 Hincapi Developm 10h43’55” @05’10”

34 66 Liam,Wilson 2 Ulster 10h44’04” @05’19”

35 38 McGlynn,Michael Y1 Omagh Wheelers C 10h44’50” @06’05”

36 10 Bourgoyne,Lucas Y1 Hot Tubes 10h44’59” @06’14”

37 30 Lawson,Elias 2 USA Cy West Ster 10h47’12” @08’27”

38 5 Downey,Ethan 2 Ireland 10h47’47” @09’02”

39 108 Peden,George 2 Team I Tap 10h48’21” @09’36”

40 74 Walsh,Tómas Y1 Comeragh/Winthro 10h49’54” @11’09”

41 61 May,Cian Y1 Lucan Cycling Ro 10h50’11” @11’26”

42 53 Nigrini,Andries 2 South Africa 10h50’17” @11’32”

43 115 Owen,Huw 2 NRPT Titan Conta 10h50’30” @11’45”

44 22 Pounder,Alastair Y1 Dornier Racing T 10h51’35” @12’50”

45 81 Maloney,Declan Y1 Connacht Team 10h52’13” @13’28”

46 28 Fuller,Thomas 2 USA Cy West Ster 10h52’20” @13’35”

47 32 Curle,Morgan Y1 Giant CC UK 10h53’13” @14’28”

48 54 Leveridge,Cian Y1 South Africa 10h54’08” @15’23”

49 44 Keogh,Cian 2 Leinster 10h55’28” @16’43”

50 43 Caldwell,Jack 2 Leinster 10h55’34” @16’49”

51 21 Moore,Eric Y1 Hincapi Developm 10h58’10” @19’25”

52 113 McGee,Eoghan Y1 NRPT– Titan Con 11h04’28” @25’43”

53 11 White,Harrison Y1 Hot Tubes 1 11h06’11” @27’26”

54 40 McAllister,Matthew 2 Omagh Wheelers C 11h06’45” @28’00”

55 37 Wiley,Aaron Y1 Omagh Wheelers C 11h08’28” @29’43”

56 12 Goguen,Kevin 2 USA Talent ID 1 11h09’51” @31’06”

57 73 Kelly,Jair 2 ComeraghLisdugga 11h12’56” @34’11”

58 112 Ryall,Shane Y1 NRPT– Titan Con 11h13’36” @34’51”

59 39 McCarter,Caolem 2 Omagh Wheelers C 11h15’20” @36’35”

60 95 Deering,Jake Y1 JFC Munster Acad 11h15’56” @37’11”

61 49 Barnes,Toby Y1 BC West Midlands 11h16’43” @37’58”

62 31 Williams,Reed 2 USA Cy West Ster 11h22’59” @44’14”

63 105 Dolan,Cian 1 Team I Tap 11h29’22” @50’37”

64 109 Carberry,Keelan 2 Team I Tap 11h31’19” @52’34”

65 104 Jones,Simon 2 Hot Tubes 1 11h33’22” @54’37”

66 72 Charters,Ronan 2 ComeraghLisdugga 11h35’35” @56’50”

67 29 Heaton,Lance Y1 USA Cy West Ster 11h36’41” @57’56”

68 14 Kirkpatrick Baird,Le Y1 USA Talent ID 1 11h37’22” @58’37”

69 34 Temple,Tom Y1 Giant CC UK 11h38’23” @59’38”

70 106 Doyle,Leo 1 Team I Tap 11h38’26” @59’41”

71 107 McGinley,Mark 2 Team I Tap 11h41’20” @1h02’35”

72 71 Dillon,Aaron Y1 ComeraghLisdugga 11h42’58” @1h04’13”

73 78 Murphy,Fergal Y1 Comeragh/Winthro 11h47’55” @1h09’10”

74 46 McKeown,Conor Y1 Leinster 11h49’29” @1h10’44”

75 82 Gannon,Oisin 2 Connacht Team 11h51’49” @1h13’04”

76 15 Kiernan,Peter Y1 USA Talent ID 1 11h54’48” @1h16’03”

77 57 Perry,Louis Y1 Swinnerton Cycle 11h58’26” @1h19’41”

78 102 Murray,Cathal 2 Sensa Munster Ac 11h59’00” @1h20’15”

79 60 Marron,Daithi Y1 Lucan Cycling Ro 12h01’10” @1h22’25”

80 62 Thompson,Harry Y1 Lucan Cycling Ro 12h02’00” @1h23’15”

81 91 Hodges,Neill Y1 Tarrant Skoda Mu 12h03’51” @1h25’06”

82 24 Vasta,Giovanni Y1 Dornier Racing T 12h03’54” @1h25’09”

83 90 McAuliffe,Jack 2 Tarrant Skoda Mu 12h08’42” @1h29’57”

84 84 Crilly,Fergus 2 Leinster 2 12h09’13” @1h30’28”

85 45 Devlin,Shane 2 Leinster 12h10’57” @1h32’12”

86 85 Devlin,Harry Y1 Leinster 2 12h30’08” @1h51’23”

87 27 Chavez,Ian Y1 USA Cy West Ster 12h39’26” @2h00’41”

88 86 Boyne,John Y1 Leinster 2 12h43’56” @2h05’11”

89 93 O’Dwyer,Fionn Y1 Tarrant Skoda Mu 12h48’50” @2h10’05”

90 96 Hanrahan,Ben Y1 JFC Munster Acad 12h51’51” @2h13’06”

91 100 Lynch,Sean Y1 Sensa Munster Ac 12h57’41” @2h18’56”

92 36 Gray,Nathan 2 Omagh Wheelers C 13h19’17” @2h40’32”

93 101 O’Sullivan,Sean 2 Sensa Munster Ac 13h23’37” @2h44’52”

94 88 McConn,Peter Y1 Leinster 2 13h29’27” @2h50’42”

Primes

————————————————————————

KOM Cat 2:

PL No. Name Tm Pts Sec

1 63 Orr,C LUC 9pt

2 3 Doogan,P IRL 7pt

3 6 Kilburn,G HOT 5pt

4 89 Tuomey,R SKO 3pt

KOM Cat 2:

PL No. Name Tm Pts Sec

1 3 Doogan,P IRL 9pt

2 63 Orr,C LUC 7pt

3 6 Kilburn,G HOT 5pt

4 64 Flannagan,B ULS 3pt

KOM Cat 1:

PL No. Name Tm Pts Sec

1 8 Maher,L HOT 12p

2 63 Orr,C LUC 10p

3 1 Walsh,B IRL 8pt

4 6 Kilburn,G HOT 6pt

5 19 Mendez,G HDE 4pt

Points Competition

————————————————————————

PL No. Name TM Pts

1 51 Oosthuizen,J SA 47

2 8 Maher,L HOT 42

3 1 Walsh,B IRL 34

4 19 Mendez,G HDE 27

5 65 John,B ULS 25

6 12 Goguen,K EAS 25

7 89 Tuomey,R SKO 23

8 110 Curley,L NRA 23

9 63 Orr,C LUC 22

10 17 Schunk,C HDE 20

11 56 Hall,M SWI 18

12 2 Doherty,A IRL 16

13 52 Broxham,R SA 16

14 4 Corkery,D IRL 14

15 3 Doogan,P IRL 14

J1 Overall

————————————————————————

PL No. Name TM Time

1 6 Kilburn,G HOT 10h38’51”

2 2 Doherty,A IRL @ 06″

3 9 Husted,E HOT @ 17″

4 64 Flannagan,B ULS @ 19″

5 8 Maher,L HOT @ 20″

6 3 Doogan,P IRL @ 22″

7 110 Curley,L NRA @ 33″

8 52 Broxham,R SA @ 01’12”

9 67 Halvey,C ULS @ 01’28”

10 16 Moser,N EAS @ 01’47”

Team General Classification

————————————————————————

PL Name Time

1 Ireland 31h56’43”

2 Hot Tubes @ 19″

3 Hincapi D @ 02’08”

4 Ulster @ 05’46”

5 NRPT– Ti @ 07’45”

6 South Afr @ 11’34”

7 Lucan Cyc @ 13’54”

8 Connacht @ 17’39”

9 Leinster @ 31’48”

10 Omagh Whe @ 38’43”

Mountains Competition

PL No. Name TM Pts

1 63 Orr,C LUC 55

2 3 Doogan,P IRL 54

3 79 McLoughlin,E CON 28

4 17 Schunk,C HDE 20

5 56 Hall,M SWI 16

5 104 Jones,S HOT 16

6 4 Corkery,D IRL 14

7 5 Downey,E IRL 13