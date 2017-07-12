The Junior Tour of Ireland got underway in style on Tuesday evening as Ben Walsh, Team Ireland, claimed the leader’s jersey setting a course record on the 6.3km Time Trial between Clarecastle and Drumquin.

Completing the distance in 7 minutes 47 seconds, Walsh began Stage 2 with a six second advantage over Gaelan Kilburn from Hot Tubes (USA) with Aaron Doherty (Team Ireland) in third.

Stage 2 sees the riders leave Ennis and head north towards Corofin, Ballyvaughan and Fanore, on to Doolin where they will tackle the Category 1 climb of Castle Hill before returning to Ennis via Lisdoonvarna and Corofin. The stage finish takes place on the Ennis bypass at around 2.40pm.

For full route and more information on the race see www.juniortourofireland.com

Scott Junior Tour 2017

Stage 1 Results

Kildysart Road – Drumquin 11 July 2017

Stage 1 Stage Result

Issued: 11 Jul 2017, 21:10

————————————————————————

Organisation: Usher Irish Road Club Country: IRL

Class: na .

Winner’s Time: 07’47.43″ Deadline: None

Race Dist: 6.20 kms / 3.86 Miles Total Dist: 6.20 kms / 3.86 miles

Speed: 47.75 kph / 29.69 mph Average: 47.75 kph / 29.69 mph

Number of Starters: 113 Number of Finishers: 113

Did Not Start: 2

————————————————————————

PL No. UCI Code Name TM Team Time @

1 1 Walsh,Ben IRL Ireland 07’47.43″

2 6 Kilburn,Gaelen HOT Hot Tubes 07’53.41″ @05.98″

3 2 Doherty,Aaron IRL Ireland 07’59.98″ @12.55″

4 4 Corkery,Dillon IRL Ireland 08’03.26″ @15.83″

5 20 Garrison,Michael HDE Hincapi Develop 08’03.59″ @16.16″

6 7 McCormack,Alex HOT Hot Tubes 08’05.68″ @18.25″

7 63 Orr,Cameron LUC Lucan Cycling R 08’08.82″ @21.39″

8 9 Husted,Eli HOT Hot Tubes 08’10.38″ @22.95″

9 12 Goguen,Kevin EAS USA Talent ID 1 08’10.88″ @23.45″

10 64 Flannagan,Brendan ULS Ulster 08’12.08″ @24.65″

11 8 Maher,Lane HOT Hot Tubes 08’13.97″ @26.54″

12 89 Tuomey,Ronan SKO Tarrant Skoda M 08’15.05″ @27.62″

13 3 Doogan,PJ IRL Ireland 08’15.57″ @28.14″

14 55 Swinnerton,Joe SWI Swinnerton Cycl 08’18.85″ @31.42″

15 30 Lawson,Elias WES USA Cy West Ste 08’19.62″ @32.19″

16 35 Wimborne,Jamie GIA Giant CC UK 08’20.75″ @33.32″

17 5 Downey,Ethan IRL Ireland 08’21.14″ @33.71″

18 34 Temple,Tom GIA Giant CC UK 08’21.28″ @33.85″

19 11 White,Harrison TUB Hot Tubes 1 08’21.91″ @34.48″

20 33 Knight,Tom GIA Giant CC UK 08’23.89″ @36.46″

21 18 Bacon,Ruben HDE Hincapi Develop 08’24.81″ @37.38″

22 110 Curley,Liam NRA NRPT– Titan Co 08’26.26″ @38.83″

23 56 Hall,Michael SWI Swinnerton Cycl 08’28.75″ @41.32″

24 108 Peden,George ITA Team I Tap 08’29.05″ @41.62″

25 19 Mendez,Gabriel HDE Hincapi Develop 08’29.09″ @41.66″

26 51 Oosthuizen,Jason SA South Africa 08’29.89″ @42.46″

27 52 Broxham,Rickardo SA South Africa 08’30.13″ @42.70″

28 17 Schunk,Conor HDE Hincapi Develop 08’31.65″ @44.22″

29 79 McLoughlin,Eoghan CON Connacht Team 08’32.16″ @44.73″

30 41 Pullen,Daniel U/A U/A 08’32.29″ @44.86″

31 53 Nigrini,Andries SA South Africa 08’32.77″ @45.34″

32 60 Marron,Daithi LUC Lucan Cycling R 08’32.80″ @45.37″

33 59 Hanley,Liam LUC Lucan Cycling R 08’33.56″ @46.13″

34 28 Fuller,Thomas WES USA Cy West Ste 08’33.58″ @46.15″

35 65 John,Buler ULS Ulster 08’34.25″ @46.82″

36 112 Ryall,Shane NRA NRPT– Titan Co 08’34.31″ @46.88″

37 21 Moore,Eric HDE Hincapi Develop 08’34.36″ @46.93″

38 16 Moser,Nate EAS USA Talent ID 1 08’34.50″ @47.07″

39 13 Cote,Wyatt EAS USA Talent ID 1 08’34.79″ @47.36″

40 43 Caldwell,Jack LEN Leinster 08’35.18″ @47.75″

41 31 Williams,Reed WES USA Cy West Ste 08’35.63″ @48.20″

42 26 van Dinthel,Bas NED Tempo-Hoppenbro 08’35.65″ @48.22″

43 80 Gallagher,Conor CON Connacht Team 08’35.95″ @48.52″

44 70 Kenny,Jason LCU ComeraghLisdugg 08’36.45″ @49.02″

45 94 Allen,Denis JFC JFC Munster Aca 08’37.73″ @50.30″

46 111 McArdle Ruane,Eoghan NRA NRPT– Titan Co 08’38.86″ @51.43″

47 32 Curle,Morgan GIA Giant CC UK 08’39.15″ @51.72″

48 39 McCarter,Caolem OMA Omagh Wheelers 08’41.60″ @54.17″

49 25 Schreur,Hugo DOR Dornier Racing 08’42.65″ @55.22″

50 92 Smailes,Cian SKO Tarrant Skoda M 08’44.89″ @57.46″

51 90 McAuliffe,Jack SKO Tarrant Skoda M 08’45.90″ @58.47″

52 67 Halvey,Conor ULS Ulster 08’46.28″ @58.85″

53 42 Murnane,Sean LEN Leinster 08’46.70″ @59.27″

54 10 Bourgoyne,Lucas HOT Hot Tubes 08’47.15″ @59.72″

55 61 May,Cian LUC Lucan Cycling R 08’47.21″ @59.78″

56 95 Deering,Jake JFC JFC Munster Aca 08’48.19″ @01’00.76

57 75 Kenny,Rhys WIN Comeragh/Winthr 08’49.01″ @01’01.58

58 73 Kelly,Jair LCU ComeraghLisdugg 08’49.23″ @01’01.80

59 104 Jones,Simon TUB Hot Tubes 1 08’50.67″ @01’03.24

60 57 Perry,Louis SWI Swinnerton Cycl 08’50.68″ @01’03.25

61 44 Keogh,Cian LEN Leinster 08’50.70″ @01’03.27

62 69 O’Sullivan,Ciaran LCU ComeraghLisdugg 08’50.85″ @01’03.42

63 74 Walsh,Tómas WIN Comeragh/Winthr 08’51.05″ @01’03.62

64 14 Kirkpatrick Baird,Le EAS USA Talent ID 1 08’51.56″ @01’04.13

65 66 Liam,Wilson ULS Ulster 08’51.61″ @01’04.18

66 23 Yaroshevsky,Mark J DOR Dornier Racing 08’51.85″ @01’04.42

67 106 Doyle,Leo ITA Team I Tap 08’53.58″ @01’06.15

68 27 Chavez,Ian WES USA Cy West Ste 08’54.07″ @01’06.64

69 15 Kiernan,Peter EAS USA Talent ID 1 08’55.05″ @01’07.62

70 37 Wiley,Aaron OMA Omagh Wheelers 08’55.15″ @01’07.72

71 114 Kennedy,Sean NRA NRPT– Titan Co 08’56.23″ @01’08.80

72 40 McAllister,Matthew OMA Omagh Wheelers 08’56.25″ @01’08.82

73 76 Coleman,Conor WIN Comeragh/Winthr 08’56.30″ @01’08.87

74 91 Hodges,Neill SKO Tarrant Skoda M 08’56.51″ @01’09.08

75 22 Pounder,Alastair DOR Dornier Racing 08’57.18″ @01’09.75

76 24 Vasta,Giovanni DOR Dornier Racing 08’59.53″ @01’12.10

77 46 McKeown,Conor LEN Leinster 09’00.74″ @01’13.31

78 54 Leveridge,Cian SA South Africa 09’00.82″ @01’13.39

79 71 Dillon,Aaron LCU ComeraghLisdugg 09’02.31″ @01’14.88

80 115 Owen,Huw NRB NRPT Titan Cont 09’02.94″ @01’15.51

81 98 Sheehan,Pat JFC JFC Munster Aca 09’03.44″ @01’16.01

82 105 Dolan,Cian ITA Team I Tap 09’04.33″ @01’16.90

83 96 Hanrahan,Ben JFC JFC Munster Aca 09’04.39″ @01’16.96

84 109 Carberry,Keelan ITA Team I Tap 09’04.44″ @01’17.01

85 49 Barnes,Toby MID BC West Midland 09’04.79″ @01’17.36

86 38 McGlynn,Michael OMA Omagh Wheelers 09’04.91″ @01’17.48

87 93 O’Dwyer,Fionn SKO Tarrant Skoda M 09’05.16″ @01’17.73

88 77 Cullen,Evan WIN Comeragh/Winthr 09’05.89″ @01’18.46

89 50 Fisher,Charlie MID BC West Midland 09’08.42″ @01’20.99

90 68 Doherty,Robbie ULS Ulster 09’08.62″ @01’21.19

91 48 Alexander,James MID BC West Midland 09’08.93″ @01’21.50

92 82 Gannon,Oisin CON Connacht Team 09’11.25″ @01’23.82

93 47 Morris,Sam MID BC West Midland 09’12.14″ @01’24.71

94 107 McGinley,Mark ITA Team I Tap 09’13.23″ @01’25.80

95 29 Heaton,Lance WES USA Cy West Ste 09’14.64″ @01’27.21

96 113 McGee,Eoghan NRA NRPT– Titan Co 09’15.15″ @01’27.72

97 45 Devlin,Shane LEN Leinster 09’18.42″ @01’30.99

98 62 Thompson,Harry LUC Lucan Cycling R 09’19.61″ @01’32.18

99 72 Charters,Ronan LCU ComeraghLisdugg 09’19.75″ @01’32.32

100 97 Sparrow,Alex JFC JFC Munster Aca 09’20.25″ @01’32.82

101 36 Gray,Nathan OMA Omagh Wheelers 09’20.90″ @01’33.47

102 85 Devlin,Harry RE2 Leinster 2 09’21.29″ @01’33.86

103 88 McConn,Peter RE2 Leinster 2 09’21.81″ @01’34.38

104 86 Boyne,John RE2 Leinster 2 09’23.75″ @01’36.32

105 84 Crilly,Fergus RE2 Leinster 2 09’24.51″ @01’37.08

106 78 Murphy,Fergal WIN Comeragh/Winthr 09’25.21″ @01’37.78

107 102 Murray,Cathal SEN Sensa Munster A 09’27.10″ @01’39.67

108 101 O’Sullivan,Sean SEN Sensa Munster A 09’27.47″ @01’40.04

109 100 Lynch,Sean SEN Sensa Munster A 09’29.59″ @01’42.16

110 58 Berndorf,Edwin LUC Lucan Cycling R 09’33.91″ @01’46.48

111 99 Frawley,Cillian SEN Sensa Munster A 09’40.90″ @01’53.47

112 87 Chedzey,Eoin RE2 Leinster 2 10’06.07″ @02’18.64

113 81 Maloney,Declan CON Connacht Team 10’10.80″ @02’23.37

————————————————————————

General Classification

————————————————————————

PL No. UCI Code Name CAT Team GC Time @

1 1 Walsh,Ben 2 Ireland 07’47”

2 6 Kilburn,Gaelen Y1 Hot Tubes 07’53” @06″

3 2 Doherty,Aaron Y1 Ireland 07’59” @12″

4 4 Corkery,Dillon 2 Ireland 08’03” @16″

5 20 Garrison,Michael Y1 Hincapi Developm 08’03” = s/t

6 7 McCormack,Alex Y1 Hot Tubes 08’05” @18″

7 63 Orr,Cameron 2 Lucan Cycling Ro 08’08” @21″

8 9 Husted,Eli Y1 Hot Tubes 08’10” @23″

9 12 Goguen,Kevin 2 USA Talent ID 1 08’10” = s/t

10 64 Flannagan,Brendan Y1 Ulster 08’12” @25″

11 8 Maher,Lane Y1 Hot Tubes 08’13” @26″

12 89 Tuomey,Ronan 2 Tarrant Skoda Mu 08’15” @28″

13 3 Doogan,PJ Y1 Ireland 08’15” = s/t

14 55 Swinnerton,Joe 2 Swinnerton Cycle 08’18” @31″

15 30 Lawson,Elias 2 USA Cy West Ster 08’19” @32″

16 35 Wimborne,Jamie 2 Giant CC UK 08’20” @33″

17 5 Downey,Ethan 2 Ireland 08’21” @34″

18 34 Temple,Tom Y1 Giant CC UK 08’21” = s/t

19 11 White,Harrison Y1 Hot Tubes 1 08’21” = s/t

20 33 Knight,Tom 2 Giant CC UK 08’23” @36″

21 18 Bacon,Ruben 2 Hincapi Developm 08’24” @37″

22 110 Curley,Liam Y1 NRPT– Titan Con 08’26” @39″

23 56 Hall,Michael 2 Swinnerton Cycle 08’28” @41″

24 108 Peden,George 2 Team I Tap 08’29” @42″

25 19 Mendez,Gabriel 2 Hincapi Developm 08’29” = s/t

26 51 Oosthuizen,Jason 2 South Africa 08’29” = s/t

27 52 Broxham,Rickardo Y1 South Africa 08’30” @43″

28 17 Schunk,Conor 2 Hincapi Developm 08’31” @44″

29 79 McLoughlin,Eoghan 2 Connacht Team 08’32” @45″

30 41 Pullen,Daniel 2 U/A 08’32” = s/t

31 53 Nigrini,Andries 2 South Africa 08’32” = s/t

32 60 Marron,Daithi Y1 Lucan Cycling Ro 08’32” = s/t

33 59 Hanley,Liam Y1 Lucan Cycling Ro 08’33” @46″

34 28 Fuller,Thomas 2 USA Cy West Ster 08’33” = s/t

35 65 John,Buler 2 Ulster 08’34” @47″

36 112 Ryall,Shane Y1 NRPT– Titan Con 08’34” = s/t

37 21 Moore,Eric Y1 Hincapi Developm 08’34” = s/t

38 16 Moser,Nate Y1 USA Talent ID 1 08’34” = s/t

39 13 Cote,Wyatt Y1 USA Talent ID 1 08’34” = s/t

40 43 Caldwell,Jack 2 Leinster 08’35” @48″

41 31 Williams,Reed 2 USA Cy West Ster 08’35” = s/t

42 26 van Dinthel,Bas 2 Tempo-Hoppenbrou 08’35” = s/t

43 80 Gallagher,Conor Y1 Connacht Team 08’35” = s/t

44 70 Kenny,Jason Y1 ComeraghLisdugga 08’36” @49″

45 94 Allen,Denis 2 JFC Munster Acad 08’37” @50″

46 111 McArdle Ruane,Eoghan 2 NRPT– Titan Con 08’38” @51″

47 32 Curle,Morgan Y1 Giant CC UK 08’39” @52″

48 39 McCarter,Caolem 2 Omagh Wheelers C 08’41” @54″

49 25 Schreur,Hugo Y1 Dornier Racing T 08’42” @55″

50 92 Smailes,Cian 2 Tarrant Skoda Mu 08’44” @57″

51 90 McAuliffe,Jack 2 Tarrant Skoda Mu 08’45” @58″

52 67 Halvey,Conor Y1 Ulster 08’46” @59″

53 42 Murnane,Sean 2 Leinster 08’46” = s/t

54 10 Bourgoyne,Lucas Y1 Hot Tubes 08’47” @01’00”

55 61 May,Cian Y1 Lucan Cycling Ro 08’47” = s/t

56 95 Deering,Jake Y1 JFC Munster Acad 08’48” @01’01”

57 75 Kenny,Rhys Y1 Comeragh/Winthro 08’49” @01’02”

58 73 Kelly,Jair 2 ComeraghLisdugga 08’49” = s/t

59 104 Jones,Simon 2 Hot Tubes 1 08’50” @01’03”

60 57 Perry,Louis Y1 Swinnerton Cycle 08’50” = s/t

61 44 Keogh,Cian 2 Leinster 08’50” = s/t

62 69 O’Sullivan,Ciaran Y1 ComeraghLisdugga 08’50” = s/t

63 74 Walsh,Tómas Y1 Comeragh/Winthro 08’51” @01’04”

64 14 Kirkpatrick Baird,Le Y1 USA Talent ID 1 08’51” = s/t

65 66 Liam,Wilson 2 Ulster 08’51” = s/t

66 23 Yaroshevsky,Mark J 2 Dornier Racing T 08’51” = s/t

67 106 Doyle,Leo 1 Team I Tap 08’53” @01’06”

68 27 Chavez,Ian Y1 USA Cy West Ster 08’54” @01’07”

69 15 Kiernan,Peter Y1 USA Talent ID 1 08’55” @01’08”

70 37 Wiley,Aaron Y1 Omagh Wheelers C 08’55” = s/t

71 114 Kennedy,Sean Y1 NRPT– Titan Con 08’56” @01’09”

72 40 McAllister,Matthew 2 Omagh Wheelers C 08’56” = s/t

73 76 Coleman,Conor Y1 Comeragh/Winthro 08’56” = s/t

74 91 Hodges,Neill Y1 Tarrant Skoda Mu 08’56” = s/t

75 22 Pounder,Alastair Y1 Dornier Racing T 08’57” @01’10”

76 24 Vasta,Giovanni Y1 Dornier Racing T 08’59” @01’12”

77 46 McKeown,Conor Y1 Leinster 09’00” @01’13”

78 54 Leveridge,Cian Y1 South Africa 09’00” = s/t

79 71 Dillon,Aaron Y1 ComeraghLisdugga 09’02” @01’15”

80 115 Owen,Huw 2 NRPT Titan Conta 09’02” = s/t

81 98 Sheehan,Pat Y1 JFC Munster Acad 09’03” @01’16”

82 105 Dolan,Cian 1 Team I Tap 09’04” @01’17”

83 96 Hanrahan,Ben Y1 JFC Munster Acad 09’04” = s/t

84 109 Carberry,Keelan 2 Team I Tap 09’04” = s/t

85 49 Barnes,Toby Y1 BC West Midlands 09’04” = s/t

86 38 McGlynn,Michael Y1 Omagh Wheelers C 09’04” = s/t

87 93 O’Dwyer,Fionn Y1 Tarrant Skoda Mu 09’05” @01’18”

88 77 Cullen,Evan Y1 Comeragh/Winthro 09’05” = s/t

89 50 Fisher,Charlie Y1 BC West Midlands 09’08” @01’21”

90 68 Doherty,Robbie 2 Ulster 09’08” = s/t

91 48 Alexander,James Y1 BC West Midlands 09’08” = s/t

92 82 Gannon,Oisin 2 Connacht Team 09’11” @01’24”

93 47 Morris,Sam 2 BC West Midlands 09’12” @01’25”

94 107 McGinley,Mark 2 Team I Tap 09’13” @01’26”

95 29 Heaton,Lance Y1 USA Cy West Ster 09’14” @01’27”

96 113 McGee,Eoghan Y1 NRPT– Titan Con 09’15” @01’28”

97 45 Devlin,Shane 2 Leinster 09’18” @01’31”

98 62 Thompson,Harry Y1 Lucan Cycling Ro 09’19” @01’32”

99 72 Charters,Ronan 2 ComeraghLisdugga 09’19” = s/t

100 97 Sparrow,Alex Y1 JFC Munster Acad 09’20” @01’33”

101 36 Gray,Nathan 2 Omagh Wheelers C 09’20” = s/t

102 85 Devlin,Harry Y1 Leinster 2 09’21” @01’34”

103 88 McConn,Peter Y1 Leinster 2 09’21” = s/t

104 86 Boyne,John Y1 Leinster 2 09’23” @01’36”

105 84 Crilly,Fergus 2 Leinster 2 09’24” @01’37”

106 78 Murphy,Fergal Y1 Comeragh/Winthro 09’25” @01’38”

107 102 Murray,Cathal 2 Sensa Munster Ac 09’27” @01’40”

108 101 O’Sullivan,Sean 2 Sensa Munster Ac 09’27” = s/t

109 100 Lynch,Sean Y1 Sensa Munster Ac 09’29” @01’42”

110 58 Berndorf,Edwin Y1 Lucan Cycling Ro 09’33” @01’46”

111 99 Frawley,Cillian Y1 Sensa Munster Ac 09’40” @01’53”

112 87 Chedzey,Eoin Y1 Leinster 2 10’06” @02’19”

113 81 Maloney,Declan Y1 Connacht Team 10’10” @02’23”