The Junior Tour of Ireland got underway in style on Tuesday evening as Ben Walsh, Team Ireland, claimed the leader’s jersey setting a course record on the 6.3km Time Trial between Clarecastle and Drumquin.

Completing the distance in 7 minutes 47 seconds, Walsh began Stage 2 with a six second advantage over Gaelan Kilburn from Hot Tubes (USA) with Aaron Doherty (Team Ireland) in third.

Stage 2 sees the riders leave Ennis and head north towards Corofin, Ballyvaughan and Fanore, on to Doolin where they will tackle the Category 1 climb of Castle Hill before returning to Ennis via Lisdoonvarna and Corofin. The stage finish takes place on the Ennis bypass at around 2.40pm.

 

For full route and more information on the race see www.juniortourofireland.com

 

Scott Junior Tour 2017

Stage 1 Results

Kildysart Road – Drumquin 11 July 2017

Stage 1 Stage Result

Issued: 11 Jul 2017, 21:10

————————————————————————

Organisation: Usher Irish Road Club    Country: IRL                           

Class: na                              .                                      

Winner’s Time: 07’47.43″               Deadline: None                         

Race Dist: 6.20 kms / 3.86 Miles       Total Dist: 6.20 kms / 3.86 miles      

Speed: 47.75 kph / 29.69 mph           Average: 47.75 kph / 29.69 mph         

Number of Starters: 113                Number of Finishers: 113               

Did Not Start:  2

————————————————————————

 PL No. UCI Code    Name                 TM  Team                    Time         @ 

1   1             Walsh,Ben            IRL Ireland            07’47.43″

2   6             Kilburn,Gaelen       HOT Hot Tubes          07’53.41″   @05.98″

3   2             Doherty,Aaron        IRL Ireland            07’59.98″   @12.55″

4   4             Corkery,Dillon       IRL Ireland            08’03.26″   @15.83″

5  20             Garrison,Michael     HDE Hincapi Develop    08’03.59″   @16.16″

6   7             McCormack,Alex       HOT Hot Tubes          08’05.68″   @18.25″

7  63             Orr,Cameron          LUC Lucan Cycling R    08’08.82″   @21.39″

8   9             Husted,Eli           HOT Hot Tubes          08’10.38″   @22.95″

9  12             Goguen,Kevin         EAS USA Talent ID 1    08’10.88″   @23.45″

10  64             Flannagan,Brendan    ULS Ulster             08’12.08″   @24.65″

11   8             Maher,Lane           HOT Hot Tubes          08’13.97″   @26.54″

12  89             Tuomey,Ronan         SKO Tarrant Skoda M    08’15.05″   @27.62″

13   3             Doogan,PJ            IRL Ireland            08’15.57″   @28.14″

14  55             Swinnerton,Joe       SWI Swinnerton Cycl    08’18.85″   @31.42″

15  30             Lawson,Elias         WES USA Cy West Ste    08’19.62″   @32.19″

16  35             Wimborne,Jamie       GIA Giant CC UK        08’20.75″   @33.32″

17   5             Downey,Ethan         IRL Ireland            08’21.14″   @33.71″

18  34             Temple,Tom           GIA Giant CC UK        08’21.28″   @33.85″

19  11             White,Harrison       TUB Hot Tubes 1        08’21.91″   @34.48″

20  33             Knight,Tom           GIA Giant CC UK        08’23.89″   @36.46″

21  18             Bacon,Ruben          HDE Hincapi Develop    08’24.81″   @37.38″

22 110             Curley,Liam          NRA NRPT– Titan Co    08’26.26″   @38.83″

23  56             Hall,Michael         SWI Swinnerton Cycl    08’28.75″   @41.32″

24 108             Peden,George         ITA Team I Tap         08’29.05″   @41.62″

25  19             Mendez,Gabriel       HDE Hincapi Develop    08’29.09″   @41.66″

26  51             Oosthuizen,Jason     SA  South Africa       08’29.89″   @42.46″

27  52             Broxham,Rickardo     SA  South Africa       08’30.13″   @42.70″

28  17             Schunk,Conor         HDE Hincapi Develop    08’31.65″   @44.22″

29  79             McLoughlin,Eoghan    CON Connacht Team      08’32.16″   @44.73″

30  41             Pullen,Daniel        U/A U/A                08’32.29″   @44.86″

31  53             Nigrini,Andries      SA  South Africa       08’32.77″   @45.34″

32  60             Marron,Daithi        LUC Lucan Cycling R    08’32.80″   @45.37″

33  59             Hanley,Liam          LUC Lucan Cycling R    08’33.56″   @46.13″

34  28             Fuller,Thomas        WES USA Cy West Ste    08’33.58″   @46.15″

35  65             John,Buler           ULS Ulster             08’34.25″   @46.82″

36 112             Ryall,Shane          NRA NRPT– Titan Co    08’34.31″   @46.88″

37  21             Moore,Eric           HDE Hincapi Develop    08’34.36″   @46.93″

38  16             Moser,Nate           EAS USA Talent ID 1    08’34.50″   @47.07″

39  13             Cote,Wyatt           EAS USA Talent ID 1    08’34.79″   @47.36″

40  43             Caldwell,Jack        LEN Leinster           08’35.18″   @47.75″

41  31             Williams,Reed        WES USA Cy West Ste    08’35.63″   @48.20″

42  26             van Dinthel,Bas      NED Tempo-Hoppenbro    08’35.65″   @48.22″

43  80             Gallagher,Conor      CON Connacht Team      08’35.95″   @48.52″

44  70             Kenny,Jason          LCU ComeraghLisdugg    08’36.45″   @49.02″

45  94             Allen,Denis          JFC JFC Munster Aca    08’37.73″   @50.30″

46 111             McArdle Ruane,Eoghan NRA NRPT– Titan Co    08’38.86″   @51.43″

47  32             Curle,Morgan         GIA Giant CC UK        08’39.15″   @51.72″

48  39             McCarter,Caolem      OMA Omagh Wheelers     08’41.60″   @54.17″

49  25             Schreur,Hugo         DOR Dornier Racing     08’42.65″   @55.22″

50  92             Smailes,Cian         SKO Tarrant Skoda M    08’44.89″   @57.46″

51  90             McAuliffe,Jack       SKO Tarrant Skoda M    08’45.90″   @58.47″

52  67             Halvey,Conor         ULS Ulster             08’46.28″   @58.85″

53  42             Murnane,Sean         LEN Leinster           08’46.70″   @59.27″

54  10             Bourgoyne,Lucas      HOT Hot Tubes          08’47.15″   @59.72″

55  61             May,Cian             LUC Lucan Cycling R    08’47.21″   @59.78″

56  95             Deering,Jake         JFC JFC Munster Aca    08’48.19″ @01’00.76

57  75             Kenny,Rhys           WIN Comeragh/Winthr    08’49.01″ @01’01.58

58  73             Kelly,Jair           LCU ComeraghLisdugg    08’49.23″ @01’01.80

59 104             Jones,Simon          TUB Hot Tubes 1        08’50.67″ @01’03.24

60  57             Perry,Louis          SWI Swinnerton Cycl    08’50.68″ @01’03.25

61  44             Keogh,Cian           LEN Leinster           08’50.70″ @01’03.27

62  69             O’Sullivan,Ciaran    LCU ComeraghLisdugg    08’50.85″ @01’03.42

63  74             Walsh,Tómas          WIN Comeragh/Winthr    08’51.05″ @01’03.62

64  14             Kirkpatrick Baird,Le EAS USA Talent ID 1    08’51.56″ @01’04.13

65  66             Liam,Wilson          ULS Ulster             08’51.61″ @01’04.18

66  23             Yaroshevsky,Mark J   DOR Dornier Racing     08’51.85″ @01’04.42

67 106             Doyle,Leo            ITA Team I Tap         08’53.58″ @01’06.15

68  27             Chavez,Ian           WES USA Cy West Ste    08’54.07″ @01’06.64

69  15             Kiernan,Peter        EAS USA Talent ID 1    08’55.05″ @01’07.62

70  37             Wiley,Aaron          OMA Omagh Wheelers     08’55.15″ @01’07.72

71 114             Kennedy,Sean         NRA NRPT– Titan Co    08’56.23″ @01’08.80

72  40             McAllister,Matthew   OMA Omagh Wheelers     08’56.25″ @01’08.82

73  76             Coleman,Conor        WIN Comeragh/Winthr    08’56.30″ @01’08.87

74  91             Hodges,Neill         SKO Tarrant Skoda M    08’56.51″ @01’09.08

75  22             Pounder,Alastair     DOR Dornier Racing     08’57.18″ @01’09.75

76  24             Vasta,Giovanni       DOR Dornier Racing     08’59.53″ @01’12.10

77  46             McKeown,Conor        LEN Leinster           09’00.74″ @01’13.31

78  54             Leveridge,Cian       SA  South Africa       09’00.82″ @01’13.39

79  71             Dillon,Aaron         LCU ComeraghLisdugg    09’02.31″ @01’14.88

80 115             Owen,Huw             NRB NRPT Titan Cont    09’02.94″ @01’15.51

81  98             Sheehan,Pat          JFC JFC Munster Aca    09’03.44″ @01’16.01

82 105             Dolan,Cian           ITA Team I Tap         09’04.33″ @01’16.90

83  96             Hanrahan,Ben         JFC JFC Munster Aca    09’04.39″ @01’16.96

84 109             Carberry,Keelan      ITA Team I Tap         09’04.44″ @01’17.01

85  49             Barnes,Toby          MID BC West Midland    09’04.79″ @01’17.36

86  38             McGlynn,Michael      OMA Omagh Wheelers     09’04.91″ @01’17.48

87  93             O’Dwyer,Fionn        SKO Tarrant Skoda M    09’05.16″ @01’17.73

88  77             Cullen,Evan          WIN Comeragh/Winthr    09’05.89″ @01’18.46

89  50             Fisher,Charlie       MID BC West Midland    09’08.42″ @01’20.99

90  68             Doherty,Robbie       ULS Ulster             09’08.62″ @01’21.19

91  48             Alexander,James      MID BC West Midland    09’08.93″ @01’21.50

92  82             Gannon,Oisin         CON Connacht Team      09’11.25″ @01’23.82

93  47             Morris,Sam           MID BC West Midland    09’12.14″ @01’24.71

94 107             McGinley,Mark        ITA Team I Tap         09’13.23″ @01’25.80

95  29             Heaton,Lance         WES USA Cy West Ste    09’14.64″ @01’27.21

96 113             McGee,Eoghan         NRA NRPT– Titan Co    09’15.15″ @01’27.72

97  45             Devlin,Shane         LEN Leinster           09’18.42″ @01’30.99

98  62             Thompson,Harry       LUC Lucan Cycling R    09’19.61″ @01’32.18

99  72             Charters,Ronan       LCU ComeraghLisdugg    09’19.75″ @01’32.32

100  97             Sparrow,Alex         JFC JFC Munster Aca    09’20.25″ @01’32.82

101  36             Gray,Nathan          OMA Omagh Wheelers     09’20.90″ @01’33.47

102  85             Devlin,Harry         RE2 Leinster 2         09’21.29″ @01’33.86

103  88             McConn,Peter         RE2 Leinster 2         09’21.81″ @01’34.38

104  86             Boyne,John           RE2 Leinster 2         09’23.75″ @01’36.32

105  84             Crilly,Fergus        RE2 Leinster 2         09’24.51″ @01’37.08

106  78             Murphy,Fergal        WIN Comeragh/Winthr    09’25.21″ @01’37.78

107 102             Murray,Cathal        SEN Sensa Munster A    09’27.10″ @01’39.67

108 101             O’Sullivan,Sean      SEN Sensa Munster A    09’27.47″ @01’40.04

109 100             Lynch,Sean           SEN Sensa Munster A    09’29.59″ @01’42.16

110  58             Berndorf,Edwin       LUC Lucan Cycling R    09’33.91″ @01’46.48

111  99             Frawley,Cillian      SEN Sensa Munster A    09’40.90″ @01’53.47

112  87             Chedzey,Eoin         RE2 Leinster 2         10’06.07″ @02’18.64

113  81             Maloney,Declan       CON Connacht Team      10’10.80″ @02’23.37

————————————————————————

General Classification

————————————————————————

 PL No. UCI Code     Name                 CAT Team                GC Time          @ 

1   1              Walsh,Ben            2   Ireland              07’47”

2   6              Kilburn,Gaelen       Y1  Hot Tubes            07’53”       @06″

3   2              Doherty,Aaron        Y1  Ireland              07’59”       @12″

4   4              Corkery,Dillon       2   Ireland              08’03”       @16″

5  20              Garrison,Michael     Y1  Hincapi Developm     08’03”      = s/t

6   7              McCormack,Alex       Y1  Hot Tubes            08’05”       @18″

7  63              Orr,Cameron          2   Lucan Cycling Ro     08’08”       @21″

8   9              Husted,Eli           Y1  Hot Tubes            08’10”       @23″

9  12              Goguen,Kevin         2   USA Talent ID 1      08’10”      = s/t

10  64              Flannagan,Brendan    Y1  Ulster               08’12”       @25″

11   8              Maher,Lane           Y1  Hot Tubes            08’13”       @26″

12  89              Tuomey,Ronan         2   Tarrant Skoda Mu     08’15”       @28″

13   3              Doogan,PJ            Y1  Ireland              08’15”      = s/t

14  55              Swinnerton,Joe       2   Swinnerton Cycle     08’18”       @31″

15  30              Lawson,Elias         2   USA Cy West Ster     08’19”       @32″

16  35              Wimborne,Jamie       2   Giant CC UK          08’20”       @33″

17   5              Downey,Ethan         2   Ireland              08’21”       @34″

18  34              Temple,Tom           Y1  Giant CC UK          08’21”      = s/t

19  11              White,Harrison       Y1  Hot Tubes 1          08’21”      = s/t

20  33              Knight,Tom           2   Giant CC UK          08’23”       @36″

21  18              Bacon,Ruben          2   Hincapi Developm     08’24”       @37″

22 110              Curley,Liam          Y1  NRPT– Titan Con     08’26”       @39″

23  56              Hall,Michael         2   Swinnerton Cycle     08’28”       @41″

24 108              Peden,George         2   Team I Tap           08’29”       @42″

25  19              Mendez,Gabriel       2   Hincapi Developm     08’29”      = s/t

26  51              Oosthuizen,Jason     2   South Africa         08’29”      = s/t

27  52              Broxham,Rickardo     Y1  South Africa         08’30”       @43″

28  17              Schunk,Conor         2   Hincapi Developm     08’31”       @44″

29  79              McLoughlin,Eoghan    2   Connacht Team        08’32”       @45″

30  41              Pullen,Daniel        2   U/A                  08’32”      = s/t

31  53              Nigrini,Andries      2   South Africa         08’32”      = s/t

32  60              Marron,Daithi        Y1  Lucan Cycling Ro     08’32”      = s/t

33  59              Hanley,Liam          Y1  Lucan Cycling Ro     08’33”       @46″

34  28              Fuller,Thomas        2   USA Cy West Ster     08’33”      = s/t

35  65              John,Buler           2   Ulster               08’34”       @47″

36 112              Ryall,Shane          Y1  NRPT– Titan Con     08’34”      = s/t

37  21              Moore,Eric           Y1  Hincapi Developm     08’34”      = s/t

38  16              Moser,Nate           Y1  USA Talent ID 1      08’34”      = s/t

39  13              Cote,Wyatt           Y1  USA Talent ID 1      08’34”      = s/t

40  43              Caldwell,Jack        2   Leinster             08’35”       @48″

41  31              Williams,Reed        2   USA Cy West Ster     08’35”      = s/t

42  26              van Dinthel,Bas      2   Tempo-Hoppenbrou     08’35”      = s/t

43  80              Gallagher,Conor      Y1  Connacht Team        08’35”      = s/t

44  70              Kenny,Jason          Y1  ComeraghLisdugga     08’36”       @49″

45  94              Allen,Denis          2   JFC Munster Acad     08’37”       @50″

46 111              McArdle Ruane,Eoghan 2   NRPT– Titan Con     08’38”       @51″

47  32              Curle,Morgan         Y1  Giant CC UK          08’39”       @52″

48  39              McCarter,Caolem      2   Omagh Wheelers C     08’41”       @54″

49  25              Schreur,Hugo         Y1  Dornier Racing T     08’42”       @55″

50  92              Smailes,Cian         2   Tarrant Skoda Mu     08’44”       @57″

51  90              McAuliffe,Jack       2   Tarrant Skoda Mu     08’45”       @58″

52  67              Halvey,Conor         Y1  Ulster               08’46”       @59″

53  42              Murnane,Sean         2   Leinster             08’46”      = s/t

54  10              Bourgoyne,Lucas      Y1  Hot Tubes            08’47”    @01’00”

55  61              May,Cian             Y1  Lucan Cycling Ro     08’47”      = s/t

56  95              Deering,Jake         Y1  JFC Munster Acad     08’48”    @01’01”

57  75              Kenny,Rhys           Y1  Comeragh/Winthro     08’49”    @01’02”

58  73              Kelly,Jair           2   ComeraghLisdugga     08’49”      = s/t

59 104              Jones,Simon          2   Hot Tubes 1          08’50”    @01’03”

60  57              Perry,Louis          Y1  Swinnerton Cycle     08’50”      = s/t

61  44              Keogh,Cian           2   Leinster             08’50”      = s/t

62  69              O’Sullivan,Ciaran    Y1  ComeraghLisdugga     08’50”      = s/t

63  74              Walsh,Tómas          Y1  Comeragh/Winthro     08’51”    @01’04”

64  14              Kirkpatrick Baird,Le Y1  USA Talent ID 1      08’51”      = s/t

65  66              Liam,Wilson          2   Ulster               08’51”      = s/t

66  23              Yaroshevsky,Mark J   2   Dornier Racing T     08’51”      = s/t

67 106              Doyle,Leo            1   Team I Tap           08’53”    @01’06”

68  27              Chavez,Ian           Y1  USA Cy West Ster     08’54”    @01’07”

69  15              Kiernan,Peter        Y1  USA Talent ID 1      08’55”    @01’08”

70  37              Wiley,Aaron          Y1  Omagh Wheelers C     08’55”      = s/t

71 114              Kennedy,Sean         Y1  NRPT– Titan Con     08’56”    @01’09”

72  40              McAllister,Matthew   2   Omagh Wheelers C     08’56”      = s/t

73  76              Coleman,Conor        Y1  Comeragh/Winthro     08’56”      = s/t

74  91              Hodges,Neill         Y1  Tarrant Skoda Mu     08’56”      = s/t

75  22              Pounder,Alastair     Y1  Dornier Racing T     08’57”    @01’10”

76  24              Vasta,Giovanni       Y1  Dornier Racing T     08’59”    @01’12”

77  46              McKeown,Conor        Y1  Leinster             09’00”    @01’13”

78  54              Leveridge,Cian       Y1  South Africa         09’00”      = s/t

79  71              Dillon,Aaron         Y1  ComeraghLisdugga     09’02”    @01’15”

80 115              Owen,Huw             2   NRPT Titan Conta     09’02”      = s/t

81  98              Sheehan,Pat          Y1  JFC Munster Acad     09’03”    @01’16”

82 105              Dolan,Cian           1   Team I Tap           09’04”    @01’17”

83  96              Hanrahan,Ben         Y1  JFC Munster Acad     09’04”      = s/t

84 109              Carberry,Keelan      2   Team I Tap           09’04”      = s/t

85  49              Barnes,Toby          Y1  BC West Midlands     09’04”      = s/t

86  38              McGlynn,Michael      Y1  Omagh Wheelers C     09’04”      = s/t

87  93              O’Dwyer,Fionn        Y1  Tarrant Skoda Mu     09’05”    @01’18”

88  77              Cullen,Evan          Y1  Comeragh/Winthro     09’05”      = s/t

89  50              Fisher,Charlie       Y1  BC West Midlands     09’08”    @01’21”

90  68              Doherty,Robbie       2   Ulster               09’08”      = s/t

91  48              Alexander,James      Y1  BC West Midlands     09’08”      = s/t

92  82              Gannon,Oisin         2   Connacht Team        09’11”    @01’24”

93  47              Morris,Sam           2   BC West Midlands     09’12”    @01’25”

94 107              McGinley,Mark        2   Team I Tap           09’13”    @01’26”

95  29              Heaton,Lance         Y1  USA Cy West Ster     09’14”    @01’27”

96 113              McGee,Eoghan         Y1  NRPT– Titan Con     09’15”    @01’28”

97  45              Devlin,Shane         2   Leinster             09’18”    @01’31”

98  62              Thompson,Harry       Y1  Lucan Cycling Ro     09’19”    @01’32”

99  72              Charters,Ronan       2   ComeraghLisdugga     09’19”      = s/t

100  97              Sparrow,Alex         Y1  JFC Munster Acad     09’20”    @01’33”

101  36              Gray,Nathan          2   Omagh Wheelers C     09’20”      = s/t

102  85              Devlin,Harry         Y1  Leinster 2           09’21”    @01’34”

103  88              McConn,Peter         Y1  Leinster 2           09’21”      = s/t

104  86              Boyne,John           Y1  Leinster 2           09’23”    @01’36”

105  84              Crilly,Fergus        2   Leinster 2           09’24”    @01’37”

106  78              Murphy,Fergal        Y1  Comeragh/Winthro     09’25”    @01’38”

107 102              Murray,Cathal        2   Sensa Munster Ac     09’27”    @01’40”

108 101              O’Sullivan,Sean      2   Sensa Munster Ac     09’27”      = s/t

109 100              Lynch,Sean           Y1  Sensa Munster Ac     09’29”    @01’42”

110  58              Berndorf,Edwin       Y1  Lucan Cycling Ro     09’33”    @01’46”

111  99              Frawley,Cillian      Y1  Sensa Munster Ac     09’40”    @01’53”

112  87              Chedzey,Eoin         Y1  Leinster 2           10’06”    @02’19”

113  81              Maloney,Declan       Y1  Connacht Team        10’10”    @02’23”

 

