Junior Entrepreneurs show off enterprising projects at Clare Showcase Day

The Junior Entrepreneurial Programme (JEP) has been another wonderful success in Clare this year with 24 schools from all over the county developing their own business ideas, bringing those concepts to the marketplace, selling their products and generating over €17,000 in profits for their efforts.

From laudable and sizeable donations to local charities, to helping out their schools by buying equipment, as well as the odd contribution to school tours and fun days for their fellow pupils, almost 700 Clare primary school children now have money to invest.

The culmination and celebration of those efforts was on show at Treacy’s West County Hotel on Tuesday morning when students gathered to tell their JEP stories to fellow pupils and some special guests.

Brought to Clare by The Clare People the JEP Project Manager in Clare is Tom Glynn, who has visited all of the 24 Clare schools taking part in 2017. Himself a former teacher, Tom says he is continually amazed by the ingenuity shown by these young entrepreneurs,

“These projects are driven by the children themselves, that is the key strength of the programme and it is remarkable to see their enthusiasm and ability at work. Huge credit too is due to their teachers who have also embraced JEP in Clare,” said Tom.

This is the third year of JEP in Clare. The unique programme is tailored towards 4th, 5th and 6th class students and it empowers them to devise a business idea, create and deliver a product, while bringing it to the marketplace and actually selling that product.

JEP fosters many qualities that will ultimately help to encourage our future entrepreneurs.

From teamwork to problem solving, the pupils engage in a number of different areas, including finance, marketing, design and production, sales and storytelling.

There is a session with a ‘Dragon’ where the final business idea is refined and challenged.

At all stages of the process, it is the class themselves, the students, that make the decisions.

The JEP was brought to Clare by renowned aviation entrepreneur Domhnal Slattery and The Clare People newspaper. It is a project very close to Domhnal’s heart;

“One of the highlights of my involvement with The Clare People has been the JEP. “This is the future of Clare, we’re privileged to be involved and to bring the JEP to the county’s classrooms,” Domhnal said.

The JEP projects were completed in the following Clare primary schools with their teachers. Rapid T-Shirts in Parteen NS (Sile O’Donovan), Button Art in Stonehall NS (Clare Moran), Klassy Keyrings at Kilkee NS (Eleanor Corry), Bright Light/Tea Lights in Miltown NS (Iosla Geoghegan), Cracking Cookies in Feakle NS (Marian McMahon) and Connolly Crafts at Connolly (Sean O’Neill). These schools are joining the project for the first time this year.

They joined classes and teachers from Ennis National School with Sweet Dreams Coffee Morning (Brian Curtin), Scrabble Bookmarks (Eamon Corry) and Brilliant Bracelets (Joanne Fitzgerald), Holy Family in Ennis produced Star Jars (David Moroney), Discoey Disco (Declan Bell) and Easter Sweets (Eilis Faherty), Ennis CBS classes unveiled CBS Cinema (Donna Lyttle) and Escape to School Board Game (Colm Davoren), while Barefield NS had Kool Keyrings (Peadar McMahon) and Slimely (Robert Murray), Scoil Chriost Rí Cloughleigh produced Easter Baskets (Paul Crehan), in Knockanean Fairy Doors Photo Frames (John Corbett), Kilkishen NS Beautiful Bookmarks (Conor Harrisson), Kilmurry NS have made Kilmurry Waterbottles (Kevin Clohessy), Scoil na Mainistreach Quin have formed The Hat Company (Donnachadh Murphy), St Flannan’s in Inagh delivered Birds and Bows (Sheila Brennan), with St Senan’s Kilrush created Select Bookmarks (Karen Hogan) and Ballyea NS developed Zip Rings (David Eyres).