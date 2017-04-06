PLANS to install a new €8.6million library in Ennis have been lauded as a ‘fantastic opportunity’ for Clare.

A public consultation process last week saw proposals presented for the new facility which will be developed at the site adjoining glór music centre on the Causeway Link in Ennis, which it is planned will replace the existing public library on Harmony Row, opposite Colaiste Mhuire Secondary School.

The facility will come in at a cost of €8.6m, with €3m allocated from a Government capital grant and an additional €1m in EU funding, with the council picking up the €4.6m balance.

Speaking at last Friday’s monthly County Council meeting in Ennis, a number of councillors voiced their support for the project.

Ennis councillor Johnny Flynn called it a ‘fantastic’ plan, with fellow Ennis councillor and Mayor Ann Norton adding that it will bring our library services up to date.

She said, “It’s a fantastic opportunity. The plans for the library are up-to-date and the report was very detailed. This will be a fantastic added building for Ennis.”

Ms Norton added that the plans have ‘hit’ issues such as inclusion, accessibility, technology, adding that it’s important that we encourage our young to read.

She also commended County Librarian Helen Walsh and her staff for their hard work and dedication.

Councillor Christy Curtin, while praising the plans, warned that we need to safeguard the future of library staff in the county, pointing out that Clare has ‘lost a lot of good talent in the last two years’.

He added that bringing the library’s website up-to-date is another important factor in the development of library services.

The date for receipt of written submissions on the development passed on Wednesday.