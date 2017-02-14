Two years. Hundreds of hours of video footage. Two drones. All edited down into 5 minutes 24 seconds of spectacular video of Lough Derg, or as it’s better known; The Jewel of the Shannon!

Eoin O’Hagan of the tourism promotion website www.clarevirtually.ie has spent many, many hours out on and around Lough Derg with his drone, and other video cameras, recording the beautiful scenery. Patience is a virtue and Eoin has exhibited this as he waited, sometimes weeks, for the right weather to catch the perfect shot of the scenes filmed in this video. All four seasons feature and this is evidence of the beauty of the scenery no matter what time of year it is!

Eoin has captured footage of all the major towns and harbours around Lough Derg with some action shots of kayakers, canoeists, anglers and boating enthusiasts as they spent time on this amazing body of water. Inis Cealtra or Holy Island features prominently in the video and rightly so as the pristine nature of this pilgrimage destination lends itself to beautiful video footage.

Timed to coincide with the completion of Waterways Ireland’s new initiative ‘The Shannon Blueway’, Eoin is sure that his video will attract water sports enthusiasts from all over the World. Lough Derg and its tourism products and providers sparkle in this video which is sure to entice visitors to sample some of what’s on offer.

Eoin’s video features a haunting and melodic version of ‘She moved through the Fair’ sung by the renowned singer songwriter, Kate Purcell. Kate who is from Tulla, Co Clare is accompanied on the concertina by Mary McNamara. The recording comes from Kate’s album ‘Celtic Soul’.

If you require any further information don’t hesitate to contact Eoin by email or on his mobile 087-2523503!