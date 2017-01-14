A COUPLE of young newlyweds from Ennis celebrated their honeymoon in style last week — by playing ‘Dirty Old Town’ with New York’s world famous Naked Cowboy.

Ennis musician Shane Dwane and his new wife Michelle (McMahon) tied the knot last week in City Hall, Dublin, before jetting off to New York for the trip-of-a-lifetime honeymoon.

Shane, a guitar teacher, is well-known on the Ennis music scene where he regularly gigs with his band the Acoustic Ninjas. So when the couple spotted the Naked Cowboy hanging around Times Square, the couple jumped at the chance to introduce him to Irish folk music.

A video of Shane and the Naked Cowboy singing Dirty Old Town, the famous Dubliners song, together has since been shared on Facebook by the New York icon himself and has been viewed by thousands of people.

Speaking from New York about the chance moment, Shane told The Clare People, “Well we were in Times Square and we passed the Naked Cowboy and we asked for a photograph and got chatting to him, and he was actually so nice.

“When Michelle took my pic with him, she asked could I play his guitar for the craic and he asked could we take a video of it and the rest is history.”