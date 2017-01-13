The eighth annual Clare Camogie Awards will take place in Treacy’s West County Hotel tonight from 8pm.

Last year’s version attracted a 400 strong attendance and a similar showing is expected on Friday after another successful year for the code.

Medals will be presented to county underage squads, merits awards will be given to both Scariff Community College and St Anne’s Killaloe while club triumphs are also acknowledged through 15 Club Star Awards.

Margaret Lafferty, who in October guided Inagh-Kilnamona to a first ever Senior Championship is this year’s winner of the Volunteer of the Year award as the driving force behind Kilnamona and more recently Inagh-Kilnamona while Seamus O’Sullivan ( St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield) will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his enormous contribution to camogie in Clare over many years.

Guest of Honour on the night is Clare Captain Orlaith Duggan while outgoing PRO Bríd MacNamara will once again be MC for the event which also includes a buffet supper and disco. Tickets are €15 for Under 16’s and €20 for adults and can be obtained by contacting Alma at 086 3855346 or alternatively through [email protected]

Club Star Award Winners 2016

Under 13A – Alva Rodgers (Scariff-Ogonnelloe)

Under 13B – Roisin McNamara (Kilkishen)

Under 13C – Aine Clancy (Crusheen)

Under 14A – Roisin Quilligan (Feakle/Killanena)

Under 14B – Amy Russell (Éire Óg)

Under 14C – Leah Talty (Banner)

Under 16A – Ella McNamara (Feakle/Killanena)

Under 16B – Caroline Casey (Kilmaley)

Under 16C – Isabel Scanlon (Clarecastle)

Under 18A – Teresa O’Keeffe (Inagh-Kilnamona)

Under 18B – Orla Moloney (St Joseph’s)

Under 18C – Amy Solon (Whitegate)

Junior A – Aoife Dillon (Broadford)

Junior B – Roisin Fallon (Clarecastle/Ballyea)

Intermediate – (championship not completed yet)

Senior – Andrea O’Keeffe (Inagh-Kilnamona)