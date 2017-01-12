TV PRESENTER Christy Kenneally, who is a well-known speaker in the area of Bereavement and loss, is to speak on ‘Life After Suicide’ at the Temple Gate Hotel in Ennis next Tuesday, January 17 at 7.30pm.

This talk will be of particular interest to family, relatives or friends who are grieving the loss of a loved one through suicide, whether it having occurred recently or in the distant past.

There is an open invitation and booking is not required. Clare Suicide Bereavement Support, who organised the talk, say that coping with loss through suicide is a difficult and traumatic experience and Christy’s talk should be of help to anybody in this situation.

Author and poet Christy has worked on documentaries including The Lost Gods, which was televised on TG4 and Channel 4.

Along with the talk, CSBS will give information on support offered to people dealing with suicide, including information on the next group Healing Programme which begins at their premises in Roslevan on February 6, a programme which will continue for eight consecutive Monday’s.

CSBS, which has been helping people in Clare for the last 14 years, also offers one-to-one support and all support workers are trained for the free-of-charge support.

“We all like to think that we can cope on our own and then find it difficult for some people to admit that they need support,” said a spokesperson. “If this pain and confusion is shared with a person who will listen and try to understand then it will gradually become manageable and coping with the loss becomes easier. The bereaved person can be seen a number of times, and we do not set limits as each person’s needs are different.”

According to Clare SBS, the small groups in the healing programme put no pressure on anyone to speak. Clare SBS volunteers are also available to speak to communities and organisations on suicide and bereavement.

“The committee and members of the group would like to say a sincere thanks to all those who supported us financially over the past year. Your support helps us to keep the organisation going and allows more time to our volunteers to concentrate on being there for those who need us.”

Clare SBS can be contacted on 087 369 8315 or 086 056 5373. More info at www.claresuicidebereavemenesupport.com.