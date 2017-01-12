2. The health benefits of Iodine found in seaweed

Name: Brendan O’Gorman, Darragh Nagle and Micheál McInerney

School: Meánscoil Na Mbráithre, Ennistymon

Category: Biological and Ecological

Brendan, Darragh and Micheál have spent much of the last few months burning seaweed in an effort to test its possible health benefits. The three students chose five different types of seaweed to test – all of which are freely available in the North Clare area.

They first tested each of the chosen seaweeds – dillisk, landladies wig, laminaria digitata, bladderwrack and sweet kelp – to see how much iodine each contained and how that compared to the daily recommended amount required by humans. They learned about each of the individual types of seaweed, including how to recognise and harvest them.

The first year students also took a trip to the Wild Atlantic Sea Veg company in Quilty to learn more about seaweed from Evan Talty.

To test the seaweed they first had to burn it to an ash – a process which created a unique and long lasting smell in the science lab. They then combined the mixture a number of different chemicals to isolate the iodine – and then these chemicals evaporated they were left with pure iodine crystals which they could then weigh and compare with other samples. (AH)