It’s make-or-break for St Flannan’s College in the Corn Uí Mhuiri (Senior A Football Championship) this afternoon as they face a crucial final round tie with perennial contenders PS Chorca Dhuibhne (Kerry) who are already safely through to the last eight.

The tie which takes place in Mountcollins, Limerick at 1.30pm is must-win for the Ennis college after losing their unbeaten record last Wednesday against quarter-final rivals PS Rathmore in Rathkeale by 3-11 to 1-14.

Three Clare sides are still alive in the Senior C equivalent (Corn Sheáin Uí Mhurchú), starting with St Joseph’s Spanish Point who cemented their place in Round 2 against Presentation Miltown (Kerry) after taking down Beara Community School (Cork) in John Mitchell’s on Tuesday by 4-8 to 1-9.

Round 2 commences this week for Mary Immaculate, Lisdoonvarna who face Douglas Community College in Cappamore on Thursday at 12.30pm and Rice College Ennis who clash with Causeway Comprehensive in Ballingarry on Friday at 1pm.

St John Bosco, Kildysart lead the way for seven Banner schools in Senior D Football after seeing off Coláiste Mhuire, Askeaton by 5-14 to 3-04 to be the first to advance to the last 16 in which they will play Hazelwood College Dromcollogher (Limerick) in early December.

Five of the six remaining sides are in action this week in Round 2, with the pick of the bunch being the all-Clare derby between Kilrush Community College and Ennistymon Vocational School in Cooraclare this afternoon (Wednesday) at 12.30pm. Ennis Community College face-off with St Brogan’s College, Bandon today in Charleville at 11.30am, St Anne’s Killaloe travel to Dr. Morris Park in Thurles on Friday to play Presentation Ballingarry (Tipperary) while on Monday Kilkee Community College encounter Scoil Mhuire agus Ide, Newcastlewest (Limerick).

Clare’s involvement in the Under 15C Football Championship ended with St Caimin’s 5-11 to 2-02 reverse to

Gaelcoláiste Chiarraí (Kerry) at the semi-final stage but in the D equivalent, a 3-11 to 0-02 last eight defeat for St John Bosco, Kildysart was offset by Kilrush’s 11 goal thriller win over Salesian College, Pallaskenry (Limerick) to book their place in the semi-finals against Scoil Phobail Bhéara (Cork) next week.

In hurling, defending Harty Cup champions Ard Scoil Ris had a successful first defence when putting Hamilton High School, Bandon to the sword by 2-17 to 1-05 to set up a last 16 showdown with Charleville CBS (Cork) next week. Three Clare natives, Diarmuid Ryan and Jack McInerney (Cratloe) and substitute Mark Gaule (Sixmilebridge) helped the Limerick college to their opening victory in a squad that includes ten Banner players.

In the Senior B Hurling Championship, St Joseph’s Tulla were edged out in their opening bout against Causeway Comprehensive (Kerry) by 2-12 to 1-11 in Rathkeale on Monday while St Caimin’s also lost their group decider against John the Baptist Community School, Hospital (Limerick) but both are still in the running for the Corn Thomáis Mhic Choilm alongside Rice College for the last 16 round which take place next week.