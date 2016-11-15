A STAGE production of Oliver will run in Scariff this December by the East Clare Musical Society.

Details of the musical production have been released, with Oliver to run from December 8-11, including a Saturday matinee show all taking place at the Scariff Community College Hall.

Organisers said there was a fabulous response from the community when they were casting for the show, visiting national and secondary schools all across East Clare.

Some 80 boys tried out for parts and organisers eventually cast almost 40 children for party’s due to high demand, initially planning to cast 20. Overall there are around 70 people from East Clare involved in the production, with all ages from seven to 70 taking part.

Cathal Calloo, from Tulla National School, will play the lead role of Oliver, while Killaloe’s Justin Heany will play the part of Dodger.

Fegan will be played by Scariff Leaving Cert student Oran Treacy, Bill Sykes is played by Whitegate poet Michael Donnellan with Vashti Curran from Scariff taking up the role of Nancy. Vashti returns from London to rejoin the East Clare Musical Society.

Tickets will be available from November 19 from www.eastclaremusicalsociety.com and an information evening is taking place tonight at the community hall at 7.30pm.

East Clare-based photographer Eoin O’Hagan has been documenting rehearsals and was kind enough to share his pictures with The Clare People.