DOONBEG has already seen an influx of visitors since Donald Trump won the US presidential election — with an increase in accommodation bookings being reported by locals.

Republican candidate Donald Trump shocked the world by beating Hillary Clinton last week in the US presidential election and Doonbeg residents have been celebrating the news, saying that the businessman’s win has already caused a stir with an increase in visitors to the West Clare village.

Publican Tommy Tubridy, who runs Tubridys Bar and Restaurant, told The Clare People, “We’re delighted, we think it will be very good for Doonbeg and for the whole of West Clare and County Clare.

“I think it will bring a lot more people into the area — in fact we can even see it since he got elected that people are starting to come and see the place. I believe it was very busy in Doonbeg over the weekend.

“That’s just locally but I believe that since he’s been elected bookings have gone way up for the coming year in Doonbeg.”

Tommy, who has a banner in support of Trump saying ‘Make America Great Again’, added, “99.9 per cent of us support him here in Doonbeg, he employs up to 300 people in the peak time.”

He added that it was a double celebration as Mike Pence is related to Moloneys in the townland of Derryard and Downses in Doonbeg.