AER Lingus are shafting Shannon Aiport and by definition the tourism interests of the Mid-West region according to Clare TD Timmy Dooley.

The Fianna Fáil politician was speaking to The Clare People in the wake of Aer Lingus’s decision to cancel a number of scheduled flights out of Shannon in order to ensure a full compliment of flights operated out of Dublin Airport.

Up to 20 scheduled flights, mainly those intended to be flying the Shannon to New York and Boston routes, have been cancelled in recent weeks, leaving passengers stranded at Shannon Airport. Inconvenienced passengers have had to travel by bus to Dublin Airport or seek alternative arrangements.

“Aer Lingus is shafting Shannon Airport and it’s unacceptable,” Deputy Dooley told The Clare People on Monday.

“Shannon Airport is being used and abused at the whim of maintaining a service out of Dublin Airport,” he said.

In the past two weeks alone, seven New York flights from Shannon have been cancelled, along with two each to Boston and Heathrow. None have been cancelled from Dublin Airport.

For more see page 7 of this weeks Clare People